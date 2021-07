Editor’s Note: Pam Helming represents the 54th District in the New York State Senate. This column was not written or edited by the FingerLakes1.com Team. If your loved one was in a life-threatening accident, you’d want to know that everything possible was being done to save his or her life. Under an arcane law, New York is the only state that does not allow medical flight crews to carry or distribute blood during emergencies. But thanks to legislation I co-sponsored that passed the Senate and Assembly, that will change.