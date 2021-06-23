Cancel
Love Island: PE teacher Hugo Hammond is show’s first disabled contestant

By Independent TV
The Independent
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLove Island 2021 will feature the show’s first ever islander with a disability. The ITV2 dating show returns next Monday (28 June), with a new batch of contestants heading to the Mallorcan villa in hope of coupling up and finding love. The islanders are being revealed today (21 June), with...

The Independent

Aaron Francis: Who is Love Island 2021 contestant?

Aaron Francis is one of the major new contestants on the brand new series of Love Island, but who actually is he?Francis is just one of the ripped singletons being airlifted into the villa for assorted romantic hijinks this summer. The 24-year-old luxury events host from London is used to mingling with movie stars, high society types and even royalty, so we hope his expectations for his Love Island castmates aren’t too high!Francis has said that he’s been single for “about six or seven months” and has struggled to date during the pandemic, primarily because everyone’s been wearing masks. “You...
Which Love Island Contestants Applied, And Which Were Scouted On Instagram?

Getting on Love Island isn't a walk in the park, or, should we say, as simple as a strut into the villa. Either your Instagram game has to be on fire, and a producer will slide into your DMs, inviting you to apply. Or you have to apply the long winded way through ITV, attaching a few pictures of yourself and a short video, in the hopes that your application will stand out to producers.
The Independent

Love Island’s Shannon Singh picks the couple she thinks will win

Shannon Singh has said she is “gutted” after being dumped fromLove Island, just three episodes in to the new series.On Wednesday night (30 June) the 22-year-old model from Fife became the first contestant to leave the villa following a recoupling.Speaking after leaving the show, she said her stint on the programme was “very short-lived” and “surreal”, however she added she is "”obviously very grateful I got the opportunity”.Singh also shared her predictions for the couples in the villa.“I think the ones that can stand the test of time are Jake [Cornish] and Liberty [Poole],” she said. “I think Aaron...
The Independent

Love Island contestant ‘will be voted off after just 48 hours’ in tonight’s episode

In tonight’s episode of Love Island, a contestant will be voted off within 48 hours, according to reports.The MailOnline reports that Wednesday night’s episode (30 June) will include a recoupling, in which bombshell Chloe Burrows chooses a man to pair up with, leaving one of the other female Islanders single and dumped from the villa.The Islander, who has not been named, will be the earliest contestant to ever be sent home from the show.Contestants are typically booted from the series around day five or six.A teaser clip for the new episode shared by MailOnline shows the Islanders reacting in shock to the news.All we know so far of Chloe’s choice for a man to couple up with is her description: “When I first saw him, I thought he was absolutely gorgeous. Even though we haven’t really spent any time together at all, the time that we did spend was just so fab.“The most important thing is you made me feel really comfortable which was my number one thing coming in.”She also called him “absolutely gorgeous”.Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVHub.
Love Island fans have already chosen their favorite contestant for 2021.

Love Island fans have already chosen their favorite contestant for 2021. Despite having only seen one episode of this year’s series, Love Island viewers have already chosen their favorite candidate. Tonight was the return of this year’s series, and it was participant Kaz who stole the show and got fans...
The consequences of Shannon’s ruthless Love Island dumping were seismic

The year is 2021. A virus has changed our way of life as we know it. The climate crisis is causing iron girders to melt in the street. The former clown president of the United States has been banned from Twitter, and England have won 2-0 against Germany in the Euro quarter finals. In short, nothing is shocking anymore. And yet, here we are.
What is Love Island's Chuggs' real name?

Love Island just dropped a bombshell in the form of new boys Chuggs Wallis and Liam Reardon. While we can't wait to see how the latest additions shake things up, we're also *slightly* obsessed with the name Chuggs. And we're certainly not the only ones, as 'Chuggs' has been sporadically trending on Twitter all day.
Alex George on the extreme body regime he had before Love Island

As a new season of Love Island is well and truly underway, previous contestants are opening up about their own experiences of prepping for the show. When gearing up for the winter edition, Shaughna Phillips said she asked a friend to "fat shame" her and avoided eating a single chocolate over Christmas – and now, Dr Alex George has also shared his intense diet and workout regime ahead of the reality show.
The Independent

Love Island star Chloe Burrows receiving death threats, says her family

Love Island star Chloe Burrows might have only been in the programme for a few days, but she has already received death threats, her family has said.Burrows entered the show during episode two and, in scenes that aired on Wednesday night, chose to couple-up with contestant Aaron Francis, which subsequently meant that Shannon Singh, who had been partnered with Francis, was sent home.Writing on the 25-year-old marketing executive’s Instagram story, Burrows’ family explained in a statement that they have been inundated with messages from trolls.“We hate to introduce ourselves under such vile circumstances but we’ve had enough after just...
Love Island rich list: Who earns the most out of the former contestants?

The Love Island formula for getting rich quick has become very familiar over the years: many contestants leave the villa, sign modelling contracts, become influencers, and start earning their millions. Ahead of the return of the reality series, we’ve compiled a list of the Love Island contestants who have achieved...
Love Island: ITV condemns death threats sent to contestant Chloe Burrows

ITV has condemned death threats sent to Love Island contestant Chloe Burrows, calling them "wholly unacceptable". On Wednesday night's show, Burrows chose to recouple with Aaron Francis, leaving Shannon Singh single. The move resulted in Shannon departing the dating programme, causing people to send threats to Burrows online, with some...
Indy100

Which Love Island contestant has gained the most Instagram followers after a week in the villa?

Call us cynical, but these days we think Love Island contestants don’t just go on the show for love. With a national attention nearing on obsession that the show attracts, Love Island has become a route to influence, and ex-islanders rake it in upon leaving the villa, posting sponsored post after sponsored post to shift a range of products from watches to face creams.