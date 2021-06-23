Cancel
Fulton, MO

Nellie May McCormack

Fulton Sun
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNellie May McCormack, 71, of Fulton, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Boone Hospital. She was born in Fulton on May 24, 1950, to the late John Clarkson Harrison and the late Helen Margaret (Hoffman) Harrison. On Valentine's Day of 1969, Nellie married Gary McCormack. He survives her passing. Nellie retired from Fulton State Hospital where she worked as a secretary. In her younger years, she loved to swim and raised her children to love the water. Her hobbies included reading and crocheting. Nothing brought her as much joy as spending time with her family. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 52 years, Gary; son, David McCormack (Jessica Gilbert) of Fulton; Victoria Francis of Fulton, and Brandi Perry (George) of Texas; grandchildren, Jozlyn and Allen Perry; and several nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Douglas Edwards. In addition to her parents, Nellie was preceded in death by infant daughter, Karen McCormack; sister, Carol Edwards; and son-in-law, Albert Francis. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton with Reverend Dr. Ronald Baker officiating. Friends will be received from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Auxvasse Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to Alzheimer's Association, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251. Condolences may be left online at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.

www.fultonsun.com
