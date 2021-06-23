Cancel
First clear view of a boiling cauldron where stars are born

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Maryland researchers created the first high-resolution image of an expanding bubble of hot plasma and ionized gas where stars are born. Previous low-resolution images did not clearly show the bubble or reveal how it expanded into the surrounding gas. The researchers used data collected by the Stratospheric Observatory...

