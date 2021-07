Windows 11 is already a flop. Microsoft forcing computers to have TPM 2.0, at least a 8th gen ... Is that why TPM modules are selling at thousands percent markups on ebay, because no one wants it? I've installed the dev preview on my surface tablet and it is an extremely polished and slick user experience. They've finally figured out how to seamlessly do desktop and tablet on the same device. The performance is surprisingly smooth for an early beta. It just feels like they've rewritten everything to deliver one uniform experience.