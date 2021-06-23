WATCH NOW: Hall County Board of Commissioners opposes National Heritage Area status
Hall County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a resolution opposing a National Heritage Area status being pursued by the Kansas-Nebraska Heritage Area Partnership. The bistate group of volunteers, with support from the Willa Cather Foundation, has been working to explore the merits of the federal designation and plan for a feasibility study that would seek feedback from local stakeholders, landowners and residents in the region.theindependent.com