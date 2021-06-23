Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers: 2021 NBA Draft Order Officially Set After Lottery

By Justin Grasso
Posted by 
All 76ers
All 76ers
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vOTaT_0acvMgMi00

Not too long ago, the Philadelphia 76ers looked forward to the NBA Lottery. As the Sam Hinkie era practically played for ping pong balls and not wins, the lottery used to be must-see TV for Sixers fans as they wanted to see if they'd land the first pick.

After going through so many lotteries and the dark days of "The Process," the quest for ping pong balls is no longer a goal for the Sixers. At this point, the 76ers are more focused on winning championships rather than building for the future.

Unfortunately, they have yet to be successful with the next phase of the long and drawn-out process. Despite clinching the first seed in the Eastern Conference this season, the Sixers didn't get any further than they've been before in the NBA Playoffs.

After winning their first-round playoff series against the Washington Wizards in five games, the Sixers advanced to the next round to face the Atlanta Hawks. Although the series went to seven games, it was the Hawks who came out on top victorious, not the Sixers.

On Tuesday night, the NBA Lottery went down, but the Sixers weren't in the mix this year. Instead, they were already aware of which selection they'd get in the first round. Now that the big event has concluded, though, the 2021 NBA Draft order is officially set. Here's a look at the Sixers' picks.

Philadelphia 76ers 2021 Draft Picks

  • 1st Round, Pick No. 28
  • 2nd Round, Pick No. 50 (From New York Knicks)

Without too many draft picks this year, the Sixers will keep their options open with what they do. During his exit press conference on Tuesday morning, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey didn't rule out moving up, back, or out of the first round entirely this year.

Last season, the Sixers utilized three draft picks and turned their first-rounder into Tyrese Maxey, and spent two second-rounders on Isaiah Joe and Paul Reed. Another one of their second-round picks was used in the trade that landed them Seth Curry. What they'll do this offseason is unclear.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Community Policy
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
307
Followers
809
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Joe
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Seth Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Lottery#Nba Playoffs#Lotteries#Sixers#The Washington Wizards#The Atlanta Hawks#Basketball Operations#Sports Illustrated#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
Lifestyle
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
Lottery
Related
NBACBS Sports

2021 NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Green are top three picks after lottery

The last time the Detroit Pistons held a top-five pick in the NBA Draft, they selected Darko Miličić at No. 2 overall in 2003. The time before that, they selected Grant Hill with the fourth overall pick in 1994. So it's fair given the lack of recent draft credentials and the small sample of hit-or-miss history if you're skeptical that Detroit winning Tuesday night's lottery portends future franchise success. I get that.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

76ers Podcast: Ben Simmons Trade Rumors, Damian Lillard Discussion

The Philadelphia 76ers' playoff run might've ended, but the offseason speculation is just getting started. Following a rough showing in the second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons has been the talk of the NBA as of late as the trade rumors are already starting to fly.
NBAPosted by
Inside The Thunder

NBA Draft Lottery: When, Where, How to Watch

The future of the Oklahoma City Thunder could become a lot more clear on Tuesday night. After a year of development and struggling to stay competitive, the NBA Draft Lottery is finally here. Sam Presti will begin to dig into his war chest of draft picks in the upcoming 2021...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Draft Lottery Karma Rankings

For all of the teams who failed to make the postseason, the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday, June 22 has loomed large since the day their season ended. With such a loaded top five, this draft class had plenty of teams playing more for ping pong balls than wins in March and April. Finally, the time is finally here to find out where each team will pick (or if they will keep their pick) in this potentially league-altering event.
NBACharlotteObserver.com

NBA draft lottery set to put Magic future into sharper focus

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are on the cusp of gaining further clarity about their future. After playoff appearances in 2019 and 2020, the Magic are back in the NBA draft lottery after going 21-51 this season. Ping-Pong balls will determine when and how often they’ll pick in next month’s draft.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Breaking: The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery Results

The NBA Draft Lottery is one of the most important parts of the NBA, as it determines where each team will pick at. Draft prospects allow a team to build for the future, and the results can sometimes alter NBA future. The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery featured the Detroit Pistons...
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Thunder receive No. 6 pick in NBA draft lottery

The Oklahoma City Thunder received the sixth pick in the NBA draft lottery, dropping two spots after finishing tied for the fourth-worst record in the league. The Houston Rockets did not fall to No. 5, so the Thunder will have the No. 6 pick, the No. 16 pick via the Boston Celtics and the No. 18 pick via the Miami Heat.
NBANBC Washington

Biggest NBA Draft Lottery Moments in Wizards' History

Biggest NBA Draft Lottery moments in Wizards' history originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Come Tuesday night, the fate of 14 teams in the NBA will be determined by a few ping pong balls as the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery takes place. The Washington Wizards, however, will not be a...
NBADetroit News

NBA Draft Lottery could be defining moment for Pistons

This is it. This is for all the marbles. No, it’s not a matchup in the conference finals, but the Pistons have something just as important for their future, with Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery. It wouldn’t be hyperbole to say that the outcome of this year’s lottery could have a...
NBAinplaymagazine.com

DETROIT WINS NBA DRAFT LOTTERY 2021

Home » Basketball » DETROIT WINS NBA DRAFT LOTTERY 2021. DETROIT WINS NBA DRAFT LOTTERY 2021 PRESENTED BY STATE FARM. – Order of Selection Set for NBA Draft 2021 Presented by State Farm – The Detroit Pistons won the NBA Draft Lottery 2021 presented by State Farm®, which was conducted...
NBANBC Sports

Warriors land picks No. 7, 14 after NBA draft lottery

The NBA draft lottery results are in and the Warriors ended up with two picks. Golden State possesses the rights to the No. 7 and No. 14 overall selections in the 2021 draft. There was a 97.6 percent chance the Warriors would get the 14th pick, which is their own.
NBAkslsports.com

Utah Jazz Get Help In NBA Draft Lottery

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The NBA Draft Lottery was held Wednesday night, and though the Utah Jazz weren’t in the running to land a top 14 pick, they left the night feeling better about the future of the Western Conference. In a draft largely considered to have five elite...
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Full 2021 NBA Draft Order

Now that the NBA’s draft lottery results are in, the full 2021 draft order has been set. We’ll likely see some of these picks change hands on July 29, or in the days leading up to draft night — we’ll be sure to update the list below if and when picks are traded.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything at stake during the NBA draft lottery

The NBA draft lottery is the first step in the process of ushering in the league’s new talent. Not only is it the moment when teams learn where they’ll be picking, but it’s also the moment that the incoming rookie class knows where they’re likely to go and where they may want to target their landing spot.
NBAkentuckysportsradio.com

Updated Mock Drafts including Isaiah Jackson and B.J. Boston released after NBA Lottery

With the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery over with, we have our order for the first 14 picks for next month’s draft. The 2021 NBA Draft is scheduled for July 29th, so there’s still plenty of time to debate over which player will go to which team, but a slew of media outlets dropped their best guesses once the ping pong balls stopped bouncing on Tuesday night. I found eight different mock drafts that were updated since last night’s lottery and there doesn’t appear to be a consensus destination for either of Kentucky’s potentially draftees: Isaiah Jackson and B.J. Boston.
NBAurbanmatter.com

Chicago Bulls Odds In The NBA Draft Lottery

Sure, we’ve only reached the Conference Finals for the NBA Playoffs at this point of the year. But that doesn’t mean offseason action and rumors plan on slowing down any time soon. In fact, multiple coaches have already parted ways with their organizations after their seasons ended. The Celtics were among those teams, and they eventually made a trade with the Thunder to move Kemba Walker and some picks for Al Horford and picks. And now with the NBA Draft Lottery right around the corner, things are about to get even spicier in the league. So where do the Chicago Bulls stand as we approach the NBA Draft Lottery?