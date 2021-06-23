Philadelphia 76ers: 2021 NBA Draft Order Officially Set After Lottery

Not too long ago, the Philadelphia 76ers looked forward to the NBA Lottery. As the Sam Hinkie era practically played for ping pong balls and not wins, the lottery used to be must-see TV for Sixers fans as they wanted to see if they'd land the first pick.

After going through so many lotteries and the dark days of "The Process," the quest for ping pong balls is no longer a goal for the Sixers. At this point, the 76ers are more focused on winning championships rather than building for the future.

Unfortunately, they have yet to be successful with the next phase of the long and drawn-out process. Despite clinching the first seed in the Eastern Conference this season, the Sixers didn't get any further than they've been before in the NBA Playoffs.

After winning their first-round playoff series against the Washington Wizards in five games, the Sixers advanced to the next round to face the Atlanta Hawks. Although the series went to seven games, it was the Hawks who came out on top victorious, not the Sixers.

On Tuesday night, the NBA Lottery went down, but the Sixers weren't in the mix this year. Instead, they were already aware of which selection they'd get in the first round. Now that the big event has concluded, though, the 2021 NBA Draft order is officially set. Here's a look at the Sixers' picks.

Philadelphia 76ers 2021 Draft Picks

1st Round, Pick No. 28

2nd Round, Pick No. 50 (From New York Knicks)

Without too many draft picks this year, the Sixers will keep their options open with what they do. During his exit press conference on Tuesday morning, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey didn't rule out moving up, back, or out of the first round entirely this year.

Last season, the Sixers utilized three draft picks and turned their first-rounder into Tyrese Maxey, and spent two second-rounders on Isaiah Joe and Paul Reed. Another one of their second-round picks was used in the trade that landed them Seth Curry. What they'll do this offseason is unclear.

