Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

David Crosby on CSNY: ‘I Let All Three of Those Guys Down’

By Corey Irwin
Posted by 
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

David Crosby has accepted some of the responsibility for the ongoing contentious relationship between himself and his former CSNY bandmates, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Neil Young. “I let all three of those guys down, totally, by becoming a junkie,” Crosby admitted to radio host Howard Stern. “That’s where I...

classicrock1051.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Hannah
Person
David Crosby
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Graham Nash
Person
Neil Young
Person
Stephen Stills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csny Reformed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

David Crosby Losing Ability to Play Guitar

David Crosby revealed that tendonitis was robbing him of the ability to play guitar and that he expected to be forced to give up performing in around a year’s time. In a recent interview on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show, the singer-songwriter noted he was comfortable with the fact he was nearing his death but that he planned to continue working on music for as long as he could.
MusicRegister Citizen

David Crosby on Channeling Steely Dan, Turning 80, and How His New Album Saved Him

The past couple of years have not been easy on David Crosby. After the pandemic made it impossible for him to tour, his financial situation grew so dreary that he feared the bank would take away his house. The tendonitis that’s been plaguing his hands has advanced to the point where it’s difficult for him to play guitar. He’s also had to watch his beloved country get ripped in half by a president who refused to participate in the peaceful transfer of power, and endure the loss of his biological son, Beckett Cypher, who was raised by Melissa Etheridge.
Celebritiesbestclassicbands.com

David Crosby Prematurely Teases CSN Documentary

David Crosby did a wide-ranging interview with Howard Stern yesterday (June 23, 2021) to promote his upcoming studio album, For Free, and the recently released 50th Anniversary edition of CSNY’s Déjà Vu. Stern, as he often does – since he is one of the best interviewers around – got Croz to open up about an array of topics including his relationship with his former bandmates. And at one point, the musician casually mentioned that a Crosby, Stills and Nash documentary is in the works from Academy Award-winning film director Robert Zemeckis.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

David Crosby’s Announcement of a Robert Zemeckis-Directed Crosby, Stills & Nash Doc Is Walked Back as ‘Premature’

On Tuesday, David Crosby declared to Howard Stern’s listeners that filmmaker Robert Zemeckis would be directing a documentary on Crosby, Stills & Nash, making use of “10,000 hours” of existing footage as well as fresh interviews. On Wednesday, that announcement got walked back a bit, with word that the tantalizing prospect of a full-on CSN doc is still only under discussion.
Beauty & FashionEffingham Radio

David Crosby Not Sure If He’ll Ever Tour Again

David Crosby isn't sure if he'll ever tour again. The 1960's icon turns 80 next month and releases his latest solo album, For Free, on July 23rd. The album — named after “Croz's” cover of the Joni Mitchell classic — features a new cover portrait by Joan Baez, and contributions from his son and bandmate James Raymond, Steely Dan's Donald Fagen, and the Doobie Brothers' Michael McDonald.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

David Crosby releases Joni Mitchell cover ft. Sarah Jarosz (who announced a tour)

David Crosby's new album For Free comes out 7/23 via BMG, and its title track is a cover of the song by David's longtime friend Joni Mitchell (the same song Lana Del Rey covered on her new album with help from Weyes Blood and Zella Day). That cover is out now, and it's a gorgeous, minimal rendition that finds Croz harmonizing with Sarah Jarosz. Listen below, alongside previous singles "Rodriguez For A Night" (co-written with Steely Dan's Donald Fagen) and "River Rise" (ft. Michael McDonald).
Celebritiessocietyofrock.com

David Crosby On Dating Joni Mitchell And Publicly Breaking Off With Him

He’s “Grateful” For The Time He Spent With Her. It was in 1967 when David Crosby first saw Joni Mitchell, as she was performing at a club in Coconut Grove, Florida. He brought her to Los Angeles and essentially helped kick off her music career, and he even helped produce her debut album. Of course it wasn’t long before they began dating and she was propelled to superstardom.
Celebritiesthebrag.com

David Crosby opens up on relationship with 14-year-old Drew Barrymore

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young rocker David Crosby has opened up in a new interview about taking in Drew Barrymore when she was just 14 years old. In an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, David Crosby spoke of the situation that lead to the previously troubled actress to live with him following her emancipation.
HealthPosted by
Mental_Floss

Semicolon vs. Colon: When to Use Each One

Despite what its name suggests, a semicolon isn’t exactly just half a colon—it has its own set of punctuational purposes. But since there is some overlap between the two marks, deciding which one to use can get tricky. When to Use a Semicolon or Colon in a List. Both come...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
MusicRedlands Daily Facts

How James Taylor and Joni Mitchell inspired the musical romance of ‘Songs in Ursa Major’

When up-and-coming musician Jane Quinn and her band first encounter Vincent Ray, the legendary music producer stares right past her as if she doesn’t exist. When Quinn boldly stands up to Ray, it fuels much of the drama in Emma Brodie’s entertaining debut novel, “Songs In Ursa Major,” which imagines fictionalized versions of Joni Mitchell (Jane) and James Taylor (Jesse Reid).
MusicSan Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Joni Mitchell demos and outtakes, plus a new track by Diplo

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Joni Mitchell, “Blue 50 (Demos & Outtakes)” (Rhino Records) June 22 marked the 50th anniversary of Mitchell’s undisputed classic album “Blue.” Now, in the lead-up to October’s five-album “Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971),” a digital EP of original recordings of demos and outtakes from the “Blue” sessions, is out and it’s marvelous. Hearing the rawness of Mitchell’s vocals on an early version of “A Case of You” or how deliberately she strums the guitar on the demo for “California” will make you feel like a fly on the wall at Hollywood’s A&M Studios for this early moment in music history. Listen to the full EP at Datebook online.

Comments / 0

Community Policy