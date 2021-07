We are still waiting for the Huawei P50 series. The Chinese OEM that slipped outside of the Top 5 in the mobile global market has been preparing for the release of its new premium flagship smartphone. We are anticipating for a new Huawei P. The Honor sub-brand was already sold off by the company but we know Huawei’s situation is not about to change anytime soon. Several images, renders, and details have leaked already. There will be a Huawei P50 Pro variant that may feature a dual ring camera design.