5 early winners from the Carolina Panthers 2021 offseason program

Who are some early winners from the early portion of the Carolina Panthers offseason program ahead of the 2021 season?. The 2021 preparation period might still be in its infancy, but voluntary OTAs and mandatory minicamp was the first chance we got to see the new-look Carolina Panthers on the field in any setting. This was an opportunity for the coaching staff to lay the foundations of a successful campaign in 2021, with far more expected of Matt Rhule in the second year under his leadership.