Public Safety

Man Arrested for Using Facebook Marketplace to Scam Sellers of ATVs and Motorbikes

Posted by 
Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville, Tennessee
 16 days ago

Auto Theft detectives have charged Dewayne Kirkendoll, 18, with four counts of vehicle theft for allegedly using Facebook Marketplace to scam sellers of ATVs and motorbikes out of their vehicles.

A Facebook photograph of Kirkendoll, who at the time was unidentified, was issued to local media Friday. He came forward Friday night after seeing the photo on the news. The four arrest warrants against him were issued Monday.

Kirkendoll is accused of meeting the four sellers of motorbikes and ATVs on Gordon Terrace, Dellway Drive, and Weakley Avenue. The victims said he took the vehicles for test drives and never returned.

Kirkendoll remains under investigation in similar theft cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SzKvE_0acvMNn100

Dewayne Kirkendoll

Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee

