MagBox PRO Octabox photography lighting diffuser

Unless someone is a true professional photographer, making money off their art, it can be a challenge to stay motivated in the field. Some are content with just the feedback and reactions they get from their audience. But this gets tricky—it can be difficult to get people to care about your work. And this void can be frustrating enough that many end up quitting their passion. In today’s video, photographer Evan Ranft takes you through the main reasons why you might be struggling to build an audience for your photography.