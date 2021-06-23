Cancel
MagBox PRO Octabox photography lighting diffuser

By Julian Horsey
 10 days ago
Photographers looking to expand their studio may be interested in a new set of softbox and Octabox photography lighting diffuser range launched via the Kickstarter website this month. The project has raised over $300,000 thanks to over 700 backers with still seven days remaining. Available in three different options offering the three lighting diffusers can be combined to provide creative studio effects wherever you may be. For professional photographers the Magbox system is available with a large carry case allowing you to carry each component as well as speedlite flashes, making the perfect portable photography studio.

