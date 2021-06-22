Cancel
COVID-19 variant 'more contagious' than previous ones. Doctors discuss what that means for Texas

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — A new variant of COVID-19 is catching doctors' eyes. It's the Delta variant, and experts said it spreads much more easily to people. "I think what people need to understand about the variant is that it does seem to be more contagious and what we call more transmissible – somewhere between 40% and 60% more," said Dr. Ogechika Alozie, who's on the Texas Medical Association COVID-19 Task Force. "I think the key here and the real takeaway that people need to hone in on is – get vaccinated."

