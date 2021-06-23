Reviewing recent official visitors for Oklahoma State basketball

STILLWATER, Okla. — Mike Boynton said this month that Oklahoma State will be its normal aggressive self when it comes to recruiting for the 2022 class, even with some uncertainty as to how many available scholarships the Cowboys will have a little less than a year from now. Boynton and his overhauled staff have been busy not only getting acclimated to each other, but dealing with offseason workouts and several important official visits as well.