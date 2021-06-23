Cancel
Oklahoma State

Reviewing recent official visitors for Oklahoma State basketball

By Cody Nagel
247Sports
247Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTILLWATER, Okla. — Mike Boynton said this month that Oklahoma State will be its normal aggressive self when it comes to recruiting for the 2022 class, even with some uncertainty as to how many available scholarships the Cowboys will have a little less than a year from now. Boynton and his overhauled staff have been busy not only getting acclimated to each other, but dealing with offseason workouts and several important official visits as well.

#Kansas State#Cowboys#Tcu#Wake Forest#Wichita State#Boston College#Ole Miss#Crystal Ball Predictions#Oak Hill Academy#Durham Academy#247sports Composite#Iowa State#Baylor#Texas A M
Basketball
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
Sports
Texas A&M University
College Basketball
Texas Christian University
Oklahoma State
247Sports

Maurion Horn Likely the Top Oklahoma Prospect Texas Tech Has Ever Landed

With the commitment of Maurion Horn, Texas Tech just landed what surely is its highest rated recruit ever from the state of Oklahoma. The only other candidates for that distinction would be running back Harrison Jeffers from Lawton, defensive tackle Pearlie Graves from Tulsa, and defensive back Tre’Vante Porter from Oklahoma City. All three of those recruits were major gets for Texas Tech, but none of them had a firm offer from Oklahoma. Horn did.
Football
247Sports

Elite 11 2021 Finals: Clemson 4-star QB commit Cade Klubnik wins MVP

The 2021 Elite 11 Finals ended Saturday at Manhattan Beach (Calif.) Mira Costa, and an MVP was revealed by camp coaches. Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star quarterback and Clemson commitment Cade Klubnik earned the honor after a four-day competition in which he proved his ability. The 6-foot-2 1/2, 186-pound Klubnik also...
Football
247Sports

Elite 11 2021 Finals: 247Sports' Final Elite 11 Rankings

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — The 2021 Elite 11 Finals concluded on Saturday, after four days in the Southland. Saturday's final session included each finalists' reps in the 7on7 tournament. Ultimately, the tournament was won by Royal, which featured quarterbacks Cade Klubnik, Walker Howard, AJ Swann, Katin Houser and Nick Evers.
NFL
247Sports

Previewing a wild July 4 of commitments

Recruiting season has been heating up over the past few weeks with some of the top high school football players in the country announcing their respective college decisions during the month of June. But the commitments are not slowing down anytime soon. Sunday is slated to be another busy day...
Arkansas State
247Sports

How top remaining portal prospects would fit at Arkansas

After the best season the program has seen in a quarter-century, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has put together another top 15 caliber roster for the 2021-22 season that lies ahead. With one scholarship still remaining, the question on the minds of fans has become who's next?. There's no guarantee the...
College Sports
247Sports

Kyle Filipowski Adds UNC Offer

Hubert Davis continues to expand his recruiting board for the class of 2022. The North Carolina head coach offered a scholarship to Kyle Filipowski on Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-11, 230-pound forward from Wilbraham (Mass.) Wilbraham & Monson Academy has seen his stock climb after an impressive spring. Filipowski jumped 46 spots to No. 40 in the 247Sports updated rankings released earlier this week.
College Sports
247Sports

Elite 11 Finals: Day Three Recap

TORRANCE, Calif. - It's been a Texas quarterback take over at the Elite 11 Finals. After day three of competition in the Los Angeles area, we talk about Ohio State commit Quinn Ewers, Clemson bound Cade Klubnik, Texas A&M verbal Conner Weigman and future Florida signal-caller Nick Evers in the video above.
College Sports
247Sports

2022 CG MJ Collins commits to Virginia Tech

MJ Collins, the No. 134 overall prospect in the 2022 247Sports Composite Rankings, has committed to Virginia Tech, he tells 247Sports. "That was my first official, I took an official to Clemson, I went to Wake Forest, ETSU and I didn't have the same feeling that I had when I visited Virginia Tech," he said of why he chose the Hokies. "The coaching staff, they are good people, my play-style, fits their play-style great and we thought it was the best decision for me."
Alabama State
247Sports

Alabama DL target Justice Finkley narrows list to three

One of Alabama’s top defensive line targets in the class of 2022 resides just up the road in Trussville. That’s four-star defensive end Justice Finkley. On Sunday the in-state standout released a top three of: Alabama, Colorado, and Texas. Finkley was in Tuscaloosa last month for an unofficial visit. Defensive...
Sports
247Sports

LSU finishes in Top 15 in Directors Cup race

A national championship in men’s track and field and top five placings for indoor men’s and women’s track and field, the gymnastics team and beach volleyball squad helped propel LSU to a No. 15 finish in the Directors’ Cup for the 2020-21 athletic season. LSU was one of eight Southeastern...
NBA
247Sports

Report: Courtney Ramey withdraws from NBA Draft, will return to Texas

The Texas Longhorns got a much needed boost on Saturday. According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Courtney Ramey is officially returning to school. Ramey previously tested the NBA Draft waters but said he remained committed to the school back in April. There were questions considering Shaka Smart left his head coaching post and the school hired Chris Beard as the new man in charge.
Arizona State
247Sports

Arizona's leading HR hitter transfers to LSU

LSU's baseball program has a new face leading the charge in head coach Jay Johnson. Now, one of Johnson's biggest weapons at Arizona will join him in the dugout in Baton Rouge. On Saturday evening, Arizona freshman Jacob Berry announced he had entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and was now...
Ohio State
247Sports

College football recruiting: Previewing J.T. Tuimoloau's commitment with Ohio State, Oregon, USC, Washington

J.T. Tuimoloau, the nation's top-ranked player in the 2021 class, is set to announce his college decision on July 4 at 4 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ and is choosing between finalists Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Washington. Tuimoloau's announcement is the headliner during what's expected to be a wild afternoon of commitments over the Independence Day Weekend holiday.
College Sports
247Sports

Rashaud Pernell is a Hokie

Virginia Tech has landed the commitment of 247Sports Composite three-star defensive lineman Rashaud Pernell. The Highland Springs (VA) native committed moments ago to Justin Fuente and the Virginia Tech staff. “Just the constant love from day one,” Pernell told 247Sports about why he chose the Hokies. “The chance to play...
College Sports
247Sports

Reaction: Keon Wylie commits to Penn State

247Sports is going to be a program to watch the first few days of July. A day after landing JUCO offensive tackle JB Nelson, James Franklin and his staff secured a pledge from Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep linebacker Keon Wylie. Wylie announced his pledge to the Nittany Lions over Kentucky and...
College Sports
247Sports

Who's on Board: LSU's 2022 Commits

LSU landed a top three ranked recruiting class in 2021 with 23 signees on board for Ed Orgeron & Co., and a pair of transfers in Mike Jones Jr. from Clemson and Major Burns from Georgia rounded out the 25-man haul. Now, the staff enters the month of July with...
Georgia State
247Sports

Second-year surge: Georgia TE Darnell Washington

Kirby Smart is going into his sixth season at Georgia and there's no shortage of positive vibes surrounding the program. After going 45-9 over the past four seasons and reeling in five straight recruiting classes ranked in the top four by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite, Bulldog fans can't help but feel something special is on the horizon.