Goodbye Ruby Riott, hello Ruby Soho? The former WWE wrestler recently changed her Instagram handle to @realrubysoho, which seems to suggest that will be her ring name going forward. ‘Ruby’ was taken from the 1995 Rancid song of the same name. Cageside Seats reports that during an appearance on The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, co-hosted by Rancid guitarist/vocalist Lars Frederiksen, she said that she still wants to be called Ruby and will not be using Heidi Lovelace again. At one point in the podcast, Frederiksen offered to get Ruby the rights to use the song as her entrance theme. Here are highlights: