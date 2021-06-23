Donald W. Dohrer, 84, of Auxvasse, passed away on Monday, June 21 , 2021. Don was born March 20, 1937, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Leonard and Elsa (Hopp) Dohrer. Don was the beloved husband of over 50 years to Joan, who survives him. He met Joan in 1963, and they married a year later. Don served in the U. S. Army from 1956 to 1958. While in the Army he trained in Advanced Auto Mechanics at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland and became an Ordinance Instructor there. He served an additional 2 years in the Army Reserves. Don was a lifelong farmer and always enjoyed talking tractors and farming. He was an avid reader and he was always willing to talk and be an expert on most subjects. Don was a loving husband and wonderful father. He never met a stranger and always had a story to tell. Don took time to help many people in the neighborhood and was always an advocate for those in need. He will be missed by many. Don is survived by wife, Joan and their six children, Cole (Anna) of Houston, Texas, Joel (Laura) of Hallsville, Rosanna (Salvador) of Kirksville, Shawn (Hiroma) of Niceville, Florida, Tammy (Dave) of Columbia and Chris the wanderer. Don and Joan also had 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.