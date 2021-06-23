Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auxvasse, MO

Donald W. Dohrer

Fulton Sun
 13 days ago

Donald W. Dohrer, 84, of Auxvasse, passed away on Monday, June 21 , 2021. Don was born March 20, 1937, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Leonard and Elsa (Hopp) Dohrer. Don was the beloved husband of over 50 years to Joan, who survives him. He met Joan in 1963, and they married a year later. Don served in the U. S. Army from 1956 to 1958. While in the Army he trained in Advanced Auto Mechanics at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland and became an Ordinance Instructor there. He served an additional 2 years in the Army Reserves. Don was a lifelong farmer and always enjoyed talking tractors and farming. He was an avid reader and he was always willing to talk and be an expert on most subjects. Don was a loving husband and wonderful father. He never met a stranger and always had a story to tell. Don took time to help many people in the neighborhood and was always an advocate for those in need. He will be missed by many. Don is survived by wife, Joan and their six children, Cole (Anna) of Houston, Texas, Joel (Laura) of Hallsville, Rosanna (Salvador) of Kirksville, Shawn (Hiroma) of Niceville, Florida, Tammy (Dave) of Columbia and Chris the wanderer. Don and Joan also had 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.

www.fultonsun.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
Iowa City, IA
Government
City
Florida, MO
City
Kirksville, MO
City
Hallsville, MO
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
City
Iowa City, IA
City
Houston, MO
State
Texas State
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
Local
Iowa Government
Iowa City, IA
Obituaries
Local
Missouri Government
City
Auxvasse, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Was
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Army#Advanced Auto Mechanics#Aberdeen Proving Ground#Columbia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Army
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Eric Adams wins New York City mayoral primary

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has won the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, setting himself up as the overwhelming favorite to win the general election in November. The Associated Press called the race for Adams shortly after the latest batch of results in the ranked-choice primary were released on...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy