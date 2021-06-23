The long road to more accurate portrayals of Black LGBTQ people on television

The 10-episode series of animated civics lessons premiering on the Fourth of July, created by Doc McStuffins creator Chris Nee, aims to educate kids without bias. “The entire project was about finding ways to talk about things that have become very partisan and not take sides,” says Nee. “With the Second Amendment, we made sure that both sides were represented and that the images of both sides were onscreen for the exact same amount of time.” The series came about when Nee, a self-described "civics geek," approached Norman Lear at a 2018 dinner party about creating civics-related music videos. “He has an actual copy of the Declaration of Independence, so I knew this was something he cared about,” she said. The producer Kenya Barris was at the same party and, like Nee, had recently started working at Netflix. So Nee suggested doing something like Schoolhouse Rock! and inviting Barack and Michelle Obama, who have their own Netflix deal, to join her, Barris and others as executive producers. (Lear had no official involvement, but he is thanked in the credits.)