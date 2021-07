We need to address food waste. About 40% of the food supply in the U.S. is just thrown away. That includes leftovers at a cookout, misshapen veggies and everything in between. Much of that food ends up in landfills, where it releases methane, which is a greenhouse gas that’s even more harmful than carbon dioxide. We need to teach our kids more about why food waste is a big problem and how we can avoid it (like eating our leftovers or buying only what we need). The majority of Americans have never considered how much food they actually waste, and they would be shocked if they did.