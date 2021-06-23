Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

‘Somebody knows something’: Tennessee resident puts up $25,000 reward in search for missing Summer Wells

By Ellen Killoran
Posted by 
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=079Nhn_0acvLkvp00

A man with no apparent relation to the family of missing Summer Wells has offered a $25,000 reward for information about her disappearance.

Summer, 5, has been missing for over a week. Her parents reported her missing on Tuesday evening, saying they believed she had left or been taken out of a basement door. Authorities said this week that the circumstances of Summer’s initial disappearance are unclear, and that investigators are considering all possibilities in the search for the missing girl.

David P. Garrahan of Kingsport reportedly sent a $25,000 check to the Kingsport Times-News on Monday, along with a letter.

“I remain convinced that somebody knows something regarding the disappearance of 5-year-old Summer Wells,” Garrahan wrote in the letter, according to the Kingsport Times-News.

“Accordingly, I have enclosed a personal check in the amount of $25,000 to be given to the person who provides a tip/information which leads to the discovery/recovery of Summer Wells.”

The letter also states that anyone with information that may qualify them for the reward should call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 272-7121.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Emh61_0acvLkvp00

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson reportedly told the newspaper he would recruit a rescue agency to manage the distribution of the reward. The sheriff also said that others have shown interest in putting up a reward, but it is unclear if those people have yet submitted any funds.

Anyone with information is also urged to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND (824-3466).

CrimeOnline will provide further updates on the search when police release more information.

Read all of CrimeOnline’s covering of the search for Summer Wells here.

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast. Listen to the latest episode.

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
CrimeOnline

CrimeOnline

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
2K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CrimeOnline ushers in a new era of combatting crime and crime awareness. From the “Most Wanted” across the country to missing people and Amber Alerts, nationwide breaking crime news, sex offender registries, jail breaks, “caught-on-video,” tip lines and the newest, slickest consumer scams, CrimeOnline arms its audience with need-to-know information that not only allows them to protect themselves but also gather as a community – a crime-busting nation – to fight back. CrimeOnline was founded by renowned legal analyst Nancy Grace.

 https://www.crimeonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Grace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#True Crime#The Kingsport Times News#Summer Wells
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

BREAKING: Summer Wells mother has previous domestic abuse charge, Dad has ‘multiple violent felonies’

The mother and father of a missing Tennessee girl both have prior criminal histories. Summer Wells, 5, was reported missing on June 15 from her Rogersville home; launching a massive search of the remote, densely wooded area of east Tennessee. Summer’s parents have said they believe she was abducted, while a spokesperson for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has said the circumstances of Summer’s disappearance are unclear. Authorities have not ruled out foul play, but have not named any suspects or persons of interest.
New Haven, CTPosted by
CrimeOnline

2-year-old child points semi-automatic weapon at police investigators

Two people were arrested last month after a toddler pointed a semi-automatic handgun at detectives during a drug investigation, New Haven police said Saturday. Joshua Talton and Wanesha Dawson have been charged with criminal possession of a firearm, risk of injury to a minor, criminal negligent storage of a firearm, and first-degree reckless endangerment, the New Haven Register reported.
Chesterfield County, VAPosted by
CrimeOnline

Parents hid dead child’s body in freezer for years: Police

A couple in Virginia has been arrested in connection to the death of their young child, whose body was found in a freezer in May. According to WRIC, the Chesterfield County Police Department received a tip about possible human remains at a residence in Midlothian. Police obtained a search warrant and inspected the residence on May 4, when they found the body of a boy who they believe was under the age of five when he died.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Crime Stories: DEATH BY VISINE?

A Wisconsin woman is charged with fatally poisoning a disabled friend after stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the victim. Jessy Kurczewski, 37, had reportedly called police to the victim’s Pewaukee home, claiming the woman was not breathing. A Waukesha County deputy who responded to the home found the...
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Dylan Redwine Crime Scene Photos: Bones, clothes & possible toe found in secluded area alleged killer dad is familiar with

Photos being presented during Colorado man Mark Redwine’s trial have been released to the public as his murder trial continues in a Denver courtroom. As CrimeOnline previously reported, Redwine, the divorced father of a 13-year-old slain boy, Dylan Redwine, is on trial for allegedly murdering his son in November 2012 and hiding the child’s remains in the woods. Prosecutors alleged that Redwine killed in a fit of rage over photos showing him dressed in women’s underwear while eating feces from a diaper.
RelationshipsPosted by
CrimeOnline

Summer Wells’ mother refutes police scanner details; denies going for a walk the day 5-year-old Summer disappeared [VIDEO]

Summer’s father Don Wells reacts to criticism of his using the past tense to talk about his daughter — while her mother continues to speak of Summer in the past tense. The parents of a missing Tennessee girl address some questions and apparent inconsistencies surrounding their daughter’s disappearance in an interview with a local news station.
Montezuma, IAPosted by
CrimeOnline

Police silent as 11-year-old boy’s suspicious disappearance reaches a month: Reports

An 11-year-old Iowa boy is still missing after he reportedly vanished from his home on May 27. The Gazette reported that it has been two weeks since authorities have publicly spoken about Xavior Harrelson’s disappearance from a Montezuma mobile home park where he lives with his mother. Harrelson is considered endangered and his disappearance was deemed suspicious, but the Division of Criminal Investigation said in early June that there is no evidence of foul play.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Crime Stories: Tot girl, 4, BURIED IN BACKYARD

A North Carolina mother accused of killing her then 4-year-old daughter, forced the toddler’s teen sister to help her bury the girl after she died, according to police reports. Charlotte-Mecklenburg County police found the body of Majelic Young in May, but the little girl died months earlier. Majelic’s mother, 31-year-0ld Malikah Dianne Bennett, has been charged with first-degree murder, child abuse, inflicting physical injury, and concealing a death.