‘Somebody knows something’: Tennessee resident puts up $25,000 reward in search for missing Summer Wells

A man with no apparent relation to the family of missing Summer Wells has offered a $25,000 reward for information about her disappearance.

Summer, 5, has been missing for over a week. Her parents reported her missing on Tuesday evening, saying they believed she had left or been taken out of a basement door. Authorities said this week that the circumstances of Summer’s initial disappearance are unclear, and that investigators are considering all possibilities in the search for the missing girl.

David P. Garrahan of Kingsport reportedly sent a $25,000 check to the Kingsport Times-News on Monday, along with a letter.

“I remain convinced that somebody knows something regarding the disappearance of 5-year-old Summer Wells,” Garrahan wrote in the letter, according to the Kingsport Times-News.

“Accordingly, I have enclosed a personal check in the amount of $25,000 to be given to the person who provides a tip/information which leads to the discovery/recovery of Summer Wells.”

The letter also states that anyone with information that may qualify them for the reward should call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 272-7121.

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson reportedly told the newspaper he would recruit a rescue agency to manage the distribution of the reward. The sheriff also said that others have shown interest in putting up a reward, but it is unclear if those people have yet submitted any funds.

Anyone with information is also urged to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND (824-3466).

