Letter: Welcome community policing

An open letter to the citizens of New Castle County,. Over the past year, citizens across the United States, have taken to protest to express their anger, frustration, and lack of trust in the law enforcement profession after the tragic murder of Mr. George Floyd. As I find myself reflecting on this significant time I am filled with many emotions. First and foremost, a profound sadness and disbelief that members of my profession could act in such an in-humane manner, an understanding and acceptance of the need for our profession to continue to improve upon how we police, and at the same time a sense of great pride and optimism in knowing that the men and women who serve New Castle County will continue to do so while building upon the trust and understanding we have spent decades fostering with our communities.