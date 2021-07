Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez hits a career milestone KC. What a day it was in Kansas City for the Red Sox! Coming on the heels of a disappointing loss in last night’s series opener the boys sent a statement that they weren’t done just yet. Scoring seven runs in today’s clash brought them the win and most of those runs came off the bats of J.D. Martinez and Bobby Dalbec. Speaking of the Boston DH, he hit a career milestone this afternoon adding another reason to celebrate.