Celebrate season with bright blend of veggies for summer soup

By Linda Gassenheimer, Tribune News Service Published:
Columbian
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a dinner to welcome the official start of summer. It’s a bright blend of summer zucchini, green beans and tomatoes. A little goat cheese mixed in at the end gives the soup a creamy texture. It’s a simple, vegetarian dinner that also tastes great the next day, so make extra if you like.

I was served this dish while hunting in Texas about 20 years ago. It has been a favorite recipe of mine ever since. Pound tenderloins flat with meat hammer. Place 2 cups of flour in a bowl. In a separate bowl, stir together the baking powder, baking soda and salt and pepper to taste. Add 1 1/4 cups buttermilk, beaten egg, Tabasco and garlic powder. Dredge each steak first in the flour, then in the batter, and again in the flour. Heat the oil in a cast-iron skillet to 325 degrees. Fry the steaks to golden brown, flipping once. Place fried steaks on paper towels. Make the gravy by draining the fat from the skillet, leaving 1/4 cup of oil and the remnants. Return the skillet to medium-low heat. Whisk the remaining flour into the oil. Stir in the remaining buttermilk, raise the heat to medium, and bring the gravy to a simmer. Cook until thick. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon the gravy over the steaks to serve. Great with mashed potatoes.