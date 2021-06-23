Miley Cyrus Gave a Look at the Over-the-Top Fashion in Her Pride Special
Miley Cyrus is giving us the first look at her upcoming Pride concert special, Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You, which comes out this Friday, June 25, on NBC's streaming app, Peacock. Of course, we're not only looking forward to the musical performances and guest artists (which include Marren Morris, Orville Peck, and more). We're also looking forward to the campy fashion that seems to be stealing the show in the teasers that the artist has shared.