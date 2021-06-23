This little building offers a peek into Riverhead history — and much, much more
Riverhead Free Library’s historic Yellow Barn bookstore reopened this spring after an extensive interior renovation. Last Wednesday, the sliding wooden doors on the front of the circa 1873 building were opened wide to the public as library trustees, staff members and Friends of the Riverhead Free Library, which runs the bookstore, gathered alongside elected officials and community members to snip a ceremonial red ribbon.riverheadlocal.com