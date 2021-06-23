This little building offers a peek into Riverhead history — and much, much more

Former congressman George Hochbrueckner addressed the Town Board last week offering his help to sell land in the Enterprise Park in Calverton. Hochbrueckner, a lobbyist, served as represented New York’s First Congressional District from 1987 to 1995 and before that as a New York State Assemblyman. He passed the legislation that gifted the EPCAL site to Riverhead Town for economic development. He was also hired as a consultant for Riverhead in 2013 by former supervisor Sean Walter. Hochbreuckner said he was able to break the deadlock between the State Department of Environmental Conservation and the town, with an agreement on what areas of the site should be off-limits to development and what is developable.