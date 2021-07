“Over the past year, we have all had to come to terms with the space we call home, living in it with an intensity like never before. We have looked around our home with fresh eyes, thinking how we would like to change it. And we realized that our home is a haven and as such, it has to reflect who we are and how we live. During this period, there was an incredible sense of global solidarity that united us around the world. We began to understand that we are all neighbors and life depends on each other,” explains Gabriele Salvatori, CEO of Salvatori.