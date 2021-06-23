Cancel
Alpha-synuclein Clumps, Tau Tangles May Have Distinct Roles

By Steve Bryson PhD
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
 11 days ago

The formation of toxic clumps of the protein alpha-synuclein, a hallmark of Parkinson’s disease, was not affected by reducing levels of tau, a protein that also forms aggregates in both Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease, a mouse study suggested. These results imply that the role of tau in Parkinson’s is distinct...

ScienceGenomeWeb

DNA 'Damagenome' May Provide Disease Clues, Study Suggests

NEW YORK – Using a new single-cell amplification and sequencing strategy aimed at characterizing a cell's "damagenome," a Baylor College of Medicine-led team has identified parts of the genome that appear prone to spontaneous DNA damage in human brain cells — an analysis that highlighted "high-damage" genes that may contribute to disease.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Research pinpoints a molecular component responsible for modulating flu damage

New experimental data pinpoints a molecular component responsible for modulating the damage the flu can wreck on the lungs. The molecule, known as DAF, increases disease severity in mice upon infection with Influenza A virus, the most prevalent cause of the seasonal flu. Understanding this novel virulence mechanism of influenza and identifying the intrinsic factors that determine disease severity opens new possibilities for finding therapeutic targets for resilience to viral infections.
Sciencespectrumnews.org

Maternal genetics may contribute to autism-like traits in mice via inflammation

Women who are genetically predisposed to inflammation may be more likely to have children with autism traits, according to a new study in mice. Prior work suggests that inflammation in a pregnant woman — due to a severe infection or an autoimmune disorder, for example — is associated with a slightly increased chance of autism in her child. The new study probed the role a woman’s genes might play in such inflammation and fetal brain development.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Inducing sterile pyramidal neuronal death in mice to model distinct aspects of gray matter encephalitis

Acta Neuropathol Commun. 2021 Jul 2;9(1):121. doi: 10.1186/s40478-021-01214-6. Up to one person in a population of 10,000 is diagnosed once in lifetime with an encephalitis, in 50-70% of unknown origin. Recognized causes amount to 20-50% viral infections. Approximately one third of affected subjects develops moderate and severe subsequent damage. Several neurotropic viruses can directly infect pyramidal neurons and induce neuronal death in cortex and hippocampus. The resulting encephalitic syndromes are frequently associated with cognitive deterioration and dementia, but involve numerous parallel and downstream cellular and molecular events that make the interpretation of direct consequences of sudden pyramidal neuronal loss difficult. This, however, would be pivotal for understanding how neuroinflammatory processes initiate the development of neurodegeneration, and thus for targeted prophylactic and therapeutic interventions. Here we utilized adult male NexCreERT2xRosa26-eGFP-DTA (= ‘DTA’) mice for the induction of a sterile encephalitis by diphtheria toxin-mediated ablation of cortical and hippocampal pyramidal neurons which also recruits immune cells into gray matter. We report multifaceted aftereffects of this defined process, including the expected pathology of classical hippocampal behaviors, evaluated in Morris water maze, but also of (pre)frontal circuit function, assessed by prepulse inhibition. Importantly, we modelled in encephalitis mice novel translationally relevant sequelae, namely altered social interaction/cognition, accompanied by compromised thermoreaction to social stimuli as convenient readout of parallel autonomic nervous system (dys)function. High resolution magnetic resonance imaging disclosed distinct abnormalities in brain dimensions, including cortical and hippocampal layering, as well as of cerebral blood flow and volume. Fluorescent tracer injection, immunohistochemistry and brain flow cytometry revealed persistent blood-brain-barrier perturbance and chronic brain inflammation. Surprisingly, blood flow cytometry showed no abnormalities in circulating major immune cell subsets and plasma high-mobility group box 1 (HMGB1) as proinflammatory marker remained unchanged. The present experimental work, analyzing multidimensional outcomes of direct pyramidal neuronal loss, will open new avenues for urgently needed encephalitis research.
Diseases & Treatmentsbiospace.com

Research Roundup: Big Focus on Alzheimer’s Disease and More

Every week there are numerous scientific studies published. This week there was an unusual number of research stories revolving around Alzheimer’s disease. Here’s a look at some of the more interesting ones. Simple Blood Test for Early Detection of Alzheimer’s. Investigators at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology developed...
Diseases & Treatmentsparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Blood-brain Barrier Model May Have Parkinson’s Application

A new human-derived model of the blood-brain barrier (BBB) — a highly selective and protective membrane whose dysfunction is linked to Parkinson’s disease — enables researchers to monitor in detail cellular events upon stress, inflammation, and therapy administration, a study shows. This model allowed the assessment of the protective effects...
Diseases & Treatmentsparkinsonsnewstoday.com

LL-37 Suppresses Alpha-synuclein Clumping in Parkinson’s

LL-37, a natural antimicrobial molecule present in the brain and gut, selectively binds to harmful clumps of the alpha-synuclein protein — a hallmark of Parkinson’s disease — and prevents their further aggregation and toxic effects in lab-grown nerve cells, a study shows. The discovery of such a strong suppressor of...
CancerEurekAlert

Oncotarget: Genome wide DNA methylation landscape reveals glioblastoma's influence

Oncotarget published "Genome wide DNA methylation landscape reveals glioblastoma's influence on epigenetic changes in tumor infiltrating CD4+ T cells" which reported that whole-genome bisulfite sequencing of tumor infiltrating and blood CD4 T-cell from GBM patients showed 13571 differentially methylated regions and a distinct methylation pattern of methylation of tumor infiltrating CD4 T-cells with significant inter-patient variability.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Methylglyoxal detoxification deficits causes schizophrenia-like behavioral abnormalities

Methylglyoxal (MG) is a highly reactive α-ketoaldehyde formed endogenously as a byproduct of the glycolytic pathway. MG accumulates under conditions of hyperglycemia, impaired glucose metabolism, or oxidative stress. An excess of MG formation causes mitochondrial impairment and reactive oxygen species (ROS) production that further increases oxidative stress. It also leads...
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

IU researchers developing noninvasive brain stimulation technique to treat neurological disorders

Indiana University School of Medicine researchers are developing a new, noninvasive brain stimulation technique to treat neurological disorders, including pain, traumatic brain injury (TBI), epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease and more. Given the increasing use of brain stimulation in human brain study and treatment of neurological diseases, this research can...
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists develop a new blood test to diagnose dementia

Frontotemporal dementia is the second most common cause of dementia in the working-age population. Its diagnostics are complicated by the similar symptoms presented by patients with psychiatric disorders or other neurodegenerative diseases as well as the lack of reliable diagnostic tools for differentiating these patients from each other. In a...
SciencePhys.org

MicroRNAs may play a role in COVID-19

New research published in the Journal of Cellular and Molecular Medicine indicates that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, produces microRNAs that can have impacts on infected cells. MicroRNAs are genetic molecules that prevent the production of particular proteins by binding to and destroying messenger RNAs that code for those proteins.
CancerEurekAlert

Oncotarget: Epithelial-mesenchymal transitions create endothelial cells and tumor growth

Oncotarget published "Carcinoma cells that have undergone an epithelial-mesenchymal transition differentiate into endothelial cells and contribute to tumor growth" which reported that the authors investigated whether EMT can confer endothelial attributes upon carcinoma cells, augmenting tumor growth and vascularization. Hypoxic regions, demarcated by HIF-1α staining, exhibited focal areas of E-cadherin...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Current Understanding of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) Following COVID-19 and Its Distinction from Kawasaki Disease

Curr Rheumatol Rep. 2021 Jul 3;23(8):58. doi: 10.1007/s11926-021-01028-4. PURPOSE OF REVIEW: In this article, I have reviewed current reports that explore differences and similarities between multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and other known multisystem inflammatory diseases seen in children, particularly Kawasaki disease. RECENT FINDINGS: Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

The significance of the oxidative stress markers in the one-year prognosis of patients with acute ischemic stroke: a case-control study

BMC Neurol. 2021 Jul 2;21(1):258. doi: 10.1186/s12883-021-02257-x. BACKGROUND: Stroke is a major cause of mortality and morbidity. Also, free radicals and oxidative stress are deleterious factor in the stroke progression. We aimed to evaluate the association between oxidative stress markers and odds of having risk factor for stroke or developing stroke.
Charitiesparkinsonsnewstoday.com

MJFF Funds 36 Studies Totaling $6.3M

The Michael J. Fox Foundation (MJFF) is funding a variety of Parkinson’s disease studies, ranging from projects focused on environmental risk factors and exercise to therapeutic gene targets and new tests. A total of 36 grants were awarded, amounting to $6.3 million. Several of the MJFF-funded projects are investigating genes...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Self-amplifying RNA COVID-19 vaccine technology safe in humans, suggests study

Results from the first trial of a new COVID-19 vaccine technology show no short-term safety concerns. The data, from scientists at Imperial College London, suggests the technology can generate immune responses against COVID-19 in up to 87 percent of people, even at extremely low dose levels—the lowest of any COVID-19 vaccine candidate worldwide.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

New blood test for the diagnostics of frontotemporal dementia

Frontotemporal dementia is the second most common cause of dementia in the working age population. Its diagnostics are complicated by the similar symptoms presented by patients with psychiatric disorders or other neurodegenerative diseases as well as the lack of reliable diagnostic tools for differentiating these patients from each other. A...