Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Goldman Sachs Trades Tokenized Treasury Bonds On JPMorgan's Private Blockchain Network For The First Time

By Samyuktha Sriram
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HijK9_0acvKbsf00

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) has made its first trade on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) private blockchain network.

What Happened: A report from Bloomberg revealed that the repo trade was conducted on June 17, and the transaction was completed after three hours and five minutes. However, the value of the transaction remains unknown.

Goldman Sachs successfully swapped a tokenized version of a U.S. Treasury bond for JPM Coin – JPMorgan’s stablecoin, which is pegged 1:1 to the value of the U.S. dollar.

Why It Matters: “We see this as a pivotal moment for the digitization of transactional activity,” said Mathew McDermott, global head of digital assets for Goldman’s global markets division.

McDermott believes that the utilization of blockchain technology in the repo market is “a pivotal moment for the digitization of transactional activity,” as, unlike the traditional repo market, the exact timing of each transaction can now be logged.

“We pay interest per the minute. We firmly think this will change the nature of the intraday marketplace,” he said.

Smart contracts on the blockchain enable the cash and collateral to interchange simultaneously, and McDermott noted that this is a big step up for the repo market which is valued at $4.6 trillion.

Price Action: Goldman Sachs traded at 0.47% higher in the pre-market session reaching a price of $359, while JPMorgan was up 0.53% at $150.

In cryptocurrency markets, the leading digital asset Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 14.51% higher at a price of $34,285 at the time of writing.

Community Policy
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
54K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Bonds#U S Treasury#Goldman Sachs Trades#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Gs#Jpmorgan Chase#Bloomberg#U S Treasury#Jpm Coin#Btc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
StocksBenzinga

Microsoft And Apple Lead The Dow Jones Higher Friday

U.S. indices were trading higher Friday following better-than-expected jobless claims, which lifted recovery sentiment to start off July. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.46% to $347.94. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed higher by 1.15% to $358.64. The SPDR S&P 500...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Visa

Visa (NYSE:V) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved up to $238.38 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
Commodities & Futureinvesting.com

$200M hedge fund pauses crypto arbitrage trading amid market downturn

$200M hedge fund pauses crypto arbitrage trading amid market downturn. Crypto hedge fund Nickel Digital Asset Management cycled into a cash position following the crypto market collapse of May. According to Bloomberg, the $200 million crypto hedge fund led by JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) alumni redeployed its capital...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs (GS) PT Raised to $420 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo raised the price target on Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) to $420.00 (from $385.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BusinessWNMT AM 650

Citigroup to raise base pay for junior bankers – memo

(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc will lift the base salaries of its junior investment bankers, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters days after media reports of a similar move by rival JPMorgan Chase & Co. The memo, dated Friday, said the salary raises for program vice-presidents, associates and analysts...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 44,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 660,933 shares.The stock last traded at $119.39 and had previously closed at $118.50. A number of equities analysts have commented...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Exxon Mobil's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $62.98. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What's Going On With DiDi Stock Today?

DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) is trading lower Friday morning after China announced it will be performing a cybersecurity review of the China-based ride-hailing service company. According to an announcement on the Cyberspace Administration of China's website, new user registration will be halted for the duration of the cybersecurity review.
WorldBirmingham Star

JPMorgan sees SA stocks extending EM outperformance

South African stocks have just closed out their strongest first half in 14 years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. forecasts further gains for 2021. lists five South African companies among its top 10 picks within the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa region: Sibanye Stillwater, MTN, Capitec, Absa and Bidvest.
Financial Reportswealthmanagement.com

Robinhood IPO Reveals Surging Loss This Year After 2020 Profit

(Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. filed for an initial public offering, disclosing it became profitable last year only to have its losses jump in the first quarter, in one of the most high-profile upcoming listings of the year. The company, which pitches its trading platform to novice investors, listed the...
Economybloomberglaw.com

Citi, Goldman, Other Banks Accused of CDS Antitrust Scheme (2)

New Mexico’s sovereign wealth fund brought a federal antitrust lawsuit claiming Bank of America Corp. , Citigroup Inc. ,. , and other top financial institutions rigged the credit default swap market by manipulating a key benchmark. The proposed class action, docketed Thursday, also targets. Barclays Plc. ,. BNP Paribas SA.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What's Up With Stacks (STX) Cryptocurrency Today?

Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) is bucking the downturn in the global cryptocurrency market, whose collective market capitalization fell 3.85% to $1.37 trillion in 24 hours leading to press time on Friday. What Happened: STX traded 6.7% higher at $0.81 at press time, the cryptocurrency has risen 12.73% over a week. The...
CurrenciesBenzinga

The Cryptocurrency Market Is Changing Rapidly

Things have changed. Cryptocurrency has slowly made the jump from being a fringe concept dominated by young tech enthusiasts to a viable alternative asset class held by many blue blood U.S. institutions. This transition started slow but has recently picked up considerable steam. In fact, a recent headline announced an actual sovereign nation (El Salvador) as recognizing bitcoin as a legitimate and legal tender.
Economykitco.com

JPMorgan's Neovest trading platform is fined by U.S. SEC

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An electronic trading platform owned by JPMorgan Chase & Co will pay a $2.75 million civil fine to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charges it failed to register as a broker-dealer for more than a decade. It is the regulator's first case charging an...