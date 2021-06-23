Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

10 Animals You Can’t Own As Pets In Michigan

By Wally Londo
Posted by 
97.5 NOW FM
97.5 NOW FM
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Animal lovers in most cases are people who enjoy the company of domestic dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, turtles, monkeys, gerbils and snakes and many other breeds that are usual household pets here in Michigan. To experience some of the more exotic breeds a visit to the Potter Park Zoo will usually scratch that itch. But then there are folks who are into exotic pets, in most cases, these are people that work with them professionally at zoos and other venues that show or breed these animals. Different states have different laws concerning these animals.

975now.com
Community Policy
97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

Lansing, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
920K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Animals#Exotic Pet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
guideposts.org

Grieving a Pet: How an Animal Chaplain Can Help You Heal

The loss of his beloved cat five years ago left Kaleel Sakakeeny reeling. “When Kyro passed away, my world fell apart,” he says. He stumbled through each day, enveloped in grief. Kaleel sought professional help, but most psychologists, he discovered, don’t specialize in dealing with grief related to losing an animal companion. His search led him to the animal chaplain training program—launched by Rev. Dr. Sandra Passmore Byland in 2003—at Emerson Theological Institute, headquartered in Oakhurst, California. “I realized that my broken heart was not a mental health issue, but a spiritual one,” says Kaleel, who wanted to not only heal from his own loss but also help others do the same. He is now an ordained and certified animal chaplain and pet bereavement counselor.
Michigan StatePosted by
Only In Michigan

Animal Lovers Of All Ages Will Have A Blast At Timber Creek Petting Farm In Michigan

If you love visiting with animals, you’ve likely explored some of Michigan’s most famous zoos and farms. From Binder Park to the Detroit Zoo, there’s no shortage of fun to be had for animal enthusiasts in the Great Lakes State. One underrated destination, though, offers a more up-close and hands-on experience for those who adore […] The post Animal Lovers Of All Ages Will Have A Blast At Timber Creek Petting Farm In Michigan appeared first on Only In Your State.
Texas StatePosted by
Power 95.9

Exotic Animals You Can Legally Own In Texas [List]

I've noticed a lot of people on TikTok have various types monkeys as pets. Not at all that I want one for myself, but it peaked my curiosity as to what pets are legal to own in the state of Texas. First of all, there are a few things to consider before owning an exotic animal or any animal taken from its natural habitat.
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

10 Myths About Michigan That Even Some Residents Believe

If you are like me, you are fascinated by all things creepy like true crime, urban legends and mysteries, you are in the right place!. After diving deep down a rabbit hole about the Mothman and how he's been spotted around Lake Michigan as recently as May of this year, I wanted to look into other myths, cryptids and urban legends around Michigan!
PetsIdaho8.com

Pets and fireworks: How to keep your animals calm and safe on July 4

We may find fireworks beautiful and festive, but they explode like magnified gunfire in the exquisitely sensitive ears of many of our pets. Measuring between 150 and 175 decibels, fireworks are louder than many planes at takeoff (about 140 decibels). Decibels measure the loudness of a sound while hertz measure the frequency of a sound.
Michigan Statedeadlinedetroit.com

'I Can’t Overstate How Many Eyes are on Michigan' for Gerrymandering Fix

In 2018, Michigan voters approved a proposal to establish a commission to fix the bias and imbalance created by gerrymandering in voting districts across the state. Last week, the 13-member commission heard citizens' views in Port Huron. Some political observers think the commission, the Michigan Independent Citizens Redstricting Commission, could...
Oakland, CAPosted by
WGAU

Oakland Zoo begins experimental COVID-19 vaccine program on its wildlife

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland Zoo has begun a vaccination program to inoculate their highest risk animals from COVID-19 with an experimental vaccine that has been authorized by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Oakland Zoo received their first shipment of the experimental vaccine developed by veterinary pharmaceutical...
Animalskatzenworld.co.uk

Microchipping to be Compulsory for Cats in the UK

This post first appeared on iCatCare here. In may 2021 the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has announced that microchipping will be compulsory for cats in the United Kingdom as part of an Action Plan for Animal Welfare. The plan includes legislation to protect farm animals, pets,...
richardsontoday.com

Animal Shelter Pet of the Week

Come be Sandi’s new family. Sandi is a 1-year-old spayed female domestic short hair that is fully vaccinated and microchipped. She has been an outside cat for most of her life. She came into the shelter as a trapped cat with some kittens in early June. She likes to receive head scratches and pets. She can be a little shy so take it slow with her. This little sweetheart is looking for her “person” to give her love and spend time in a forever home with. If you are interested in adopting Sandi, make an appointment to see her by clicking this link.
PetsUSA Today

How to keep pets safe in the heat, according to a vet

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. As a hot-weather lover, I revel in—rather than rue—the days when temps hit 80-plus. The first sign for me that I should turn on the AC: my Caribbean-born pup glues himself spread-eagle to the cool tile of the bathroom floor.
Petstheclevelandamerican.com

Cat Breeds – An Overall Guide For Pet Owners on Looking After Them

According to the Cat Fanciers’ Association, there are over 40 different recognized pedigreed cat breeds in the world. Other similar societies recognise upto 70 and more. The ones that are not recognised are the “hybrid” versions of most other pure breed felines. If they are a cross between two breeds such as the “Bambine” for instance, which is a mix of the Sphynx and the Munchkin, then it not considered in the list.
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

YARD AND GARDEN: Who said you can't eat flowers?

Master Gardener Juanita Sherwood shares her thoughts on edible flowers this week. There are three basic kinds of gardeners: those who grow vegetables only, those who grow flowers only, and those who grow both vegetables and flowers. Several people in our Master Gardener group used to not grow flowers, but...
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Over Half A Million People Have Entered The Michigan Vaccine Lottery In One Day

In less than 24 hours after the Michigan vaccine lottery was announced, nearly 500,000 people in Michigan have registered to win the cash prizes valued up to $2 million. The lottery-style raffle that gives vaccinated Michiganders a chance to win more than $5 million in cash and a combined total of nearly $500,000 in college scholarships clocked in the entries on the first day that the website was up. The website, www.MIShotToWin.com, lets those who've gotten at least one vaccination dose register for cash prizes for those 18+ and scholarships for those 12+.
AnimalsPosted by
KICK AM 1530

Hippo Queen Catches Raindrops in Cute Viral Video

Rain + Fiona the Hippo = is the best video you watch today. There is one thing that was good with all the rain we've received these last few days, Fiona the hippo catching raindrops for fun. In a video posted to social media, it shows Fiona opening wide trying to catch the rain drops for the storm that rolled through this week.