Maine Sens. King, Collins react to the For The People Act's failure

Re: the June 23 article "GOP filibuster halts voting bill." On June 22,2021 A GOP filibuster halts the people act that restores the right to vote. The GOP is at it again to deny free and fair elections and the right to vote without interference. Amendments to the constitution covering the right to vote are 14, 15, 19, 24, and 26. As stated in these amendments "CONGRESS SHALL HAVE THE POWER TO ENFORCE THESE ARTICLES BY LEGISLATION THESE RIGHT CANNOT BE DENIED OR ABRIDGED BY THE UNITED STATES OR AND STATE". the Democrats in congress were right to summit legislation called the 'for the people act' since states were denying the right to vote by various means. The GOP claims that the act was a takeover or state rights in elections. The Democrats were correct with this bill to preserve the right to vote and defend democracy. The GOP real concern is that this bill cost them elections.