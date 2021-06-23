Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Maine Sens. King, Collins react to the For The People Act's failure

Posted by 
NEWS CENTER Maine
NEWS CENTER Maine
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Senators won't get a chance to debate a sweeping voting rights bill. Republicans blocked the For The People Act Tuesday evening. The bill, known as the For The People Act, would create minimum standards for voting in the U.S. and establish Election Day as a federal holiday. It requires all states to offer automatic voter registration and at least 15 days of early voting. Some states already do this, but others do not. Democrats argue that federal standards would reduce confusion among the public. They also say the standards would blunt the impact of new state laws creating barriers for voters.

www.newscentermaine.com
Community Policy
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Government
State
Washington State
State
Maine State
City
Washington, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Angus King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sens#Voting Rights#Republicans#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Kentucky StatePosted by
Axios

Progressive candidate Charles Booker to challenge Rand Paul for Kentucky Senate seat

Former Kentucky state Rep. Charles Booker announced Thursday he will run to challenge incumbent Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) for his seat in 2022. Why it matters: Booker became a rising star in Kentucky politics last year when he ran as a progressive in the race to challenge Sen. Mitch McConnell. He narrowly lost a primary to Democrat Amy McGrath, who was backed by establishment Democrats and was later resoundingly defeated by McConnell.
Congress & CourtsVTDigger

We want the For the People Act to pass

As Vermonters, we are privileged to have a congressional team that has never backed down when push comes to shove. The team speaks truth to power, utilizes sound reasoning in decision-making and feels responsibility to the state and the constituents they serve. The times are scary right now. Misinformation is...
Washington, DCPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Pelosi cancels the Fourth of July

During an average year, the U.S. Capitol welcomes 2.5 million visitors, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has refused to reopen the Capitol to visitors — school groups, families, or anyone hoping to see the legislative branch in action. To make matters worse, Pelosi’s refusal even to allow visitors on the Capitol grounds resulted in the outdoor concert regularly held on the Capitol’s west front to celebrate our nation’s independence being canceled.
Congress & CourtsSun-Journal

Frank Kieliszek: Sen. Collins wrong on voting rights bill

Sen. Susan Collins recently voted to avoid debate on the voting rights bill, stating it “would take away the rights of people in each of the 50 states to determine which election rules work best for their citizens.”. Sen. Collins purposely ignores the history of voter suppression in this country:...
Congress & Courtsnwestiowa.com

Editorial: Sen. Grassley’s future?

Before anyone starts work on the political obituary of U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, let’s take a long step back. A new poll shows the seven-term Republican senator from Iowa could face a surprisingly difficult campaign if he decides to run for an eighth term. Iowans need to consider what life would be like with Grassley retired to New Hartford or defeated in either a 2022 primary or the general election.
U.S. Politicstucson.com

Letter: For the people act

Re: the June 23 article "GOP filibuster halts voting bill." On June 22,2021 A GOP filibuster halts the people act that restores the right to vote. The GOP is at it again to deny free and fair elections and the right to vote without interference. Amendments to the constitution covering the right to vote are 14, 15, 19, 24, and 26. As stated in these amendments "CONGRESS SHALL HAVE THE POWER TO ENFORCE THESE ARTICLES BY LEGISLATION THESE RIGHT CANNOT BE DENIED OR ABRIDGED BY THE UNITED STATES OR AND STATE". the Democrats in congress were right to summit legislation called the 'for the people act' since states were denying the right to vote by various means. The GOP claims that the act was a takeover or state rights in elections. The Democrats were correct with this bill to preserve the right to vote and defend democracy. The GOP real concern is that this bill cost them elections.
Manchester, NHUnion Leader

Granite Status: In the ashes of the For the People Act

THE DEMISE ALONG party lines of the expansive voting bill known as the “For the People Act” was mourned by New Hampshire’s all-Democratic delegation Wednesday. The bill would have standardized many voting procedures across the country and undone some of the voting bills that have passed in other states this year.