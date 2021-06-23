Maine Sens. King, Collins react to the For The People Act's failure
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Senators won't get a chance to debate a sweeping voting rights bill. Republicans blocked the For The People Act Tuesday evening. The bill, known as the For The People Act, would create minimum standards for voting in the U.S. and establish Election Day as a federal holiday. It requires all states to offer automatic voter registration and at least 15 days of early voting. Some states already do this, but others do not. Democrats argue that federal standards would reduce confusion among the public. They also say the standards would blunt the impact of new state laws creating barriers for voters.