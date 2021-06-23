Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Multifamily Report – Spring 2021

By Anca Gagiuc
multihousingnews.com
 13 days ago

Las Vegas’ economy took a shattering blow from the pandemic, but its multifamily market bucked expectations—its proximity to high-density California metros and relative affordable status appealed to residents looking to stay put or relocate. In-migration increased demand and pushed up the occupancy rate in stabilized properties by 150 basis points in the 12 months ending in February, to 95.8 percent. Rents continued to rise, up 0.5 percent on a trailing three-month basis through March, to $1,187.

www.multihousingnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
California State
Local
Nevada Business
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
Las Vegas, NV
Real Estate
Las Vegas, NV
Business
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resorts World Las Vegas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Casinos
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
Related
Real Estatemultihousingnews.com

Las Vegas Property Changes Hands for $41M

The Edmond at Hacienda, a 170-unit community in Las Vegas, has changed hands for $40.7 million. The seller was TruAmerica Multifamily, according to Yardi Matrix data. Sauter Multifamily Group at Avison Young represented the company. Previously dubbed The Willows at Spring Valley Ranch, the asset last traded in 2017 when...
Real Estatemultihousingnews.com

Top 5 Northeast Markets for Multifamily Transactions

With a road to recovery in sight, multifamily investment activity regained some steam this year. According to Yardi Matrix data, between January and May 2021, transaction volume nationwide surpassed $30 billion. This represents a 33 percent increase from the prior year, when $22.5 billion in deals closed over the same period of time.
House Rentmultihousingnews.com

Short-Term Rental Survivors Positioned for Expansion

In late 2019, short-term rental operators were working a groove. Companies like Sonder, Lyric, WhyHotel and Mint House, backed by tens of millions of dollars in venture capital, were building their businesses on a rising wave of popularity. Still, questions lingered about the young industry, a hospitality alternative that harnesses...
New York City, NYmultihousingnews.com

What’s Next for NYC’s Multifamily Market

As investors begin to look beyond the pandemic, there is strong confidence in the New York City multifamily market’s recovery. Robert Morgenstern, principal of Canvas Property Group and Morgenstern Capital, shared his outlook and predictions for the next six to 18 months. : The Manhattan Condo Market Rebound. Did you...
EconomyCommercial Observer

Southern California Industrial Sector Soars in 2021

Industrial real estate in Southern California has been the hottest in the nation, and it’s only gotten hotter so far in 2021. Second-quarter data from market analysts show there are no signs of anything slowing down as user activity continues to increase. The twin Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach have posted record-breaking action this year, and e-commerce and logistics drive demand with Fedex, Furniture of America, and Polar Air Cargo taking some of the top leases for the quarter.
Real EstateWTOP

DC office vacancy hits record high, but there are green shoots

The District’s office vacancy rate hit a record high in the second quarter, but that doesn’t necessarily portend trouble for D.C. office building landlords in the future. Commercial real estate firm CBRE reports the office vacancy rate within the District itself reached 17.8% in the second quarter of this year.
Newport Beach, CAmultihousingnews.com

Orange County Community Lands $255M Refi

The owner of Park Newport, a 1,306-unit multifamily property in Newport Beach, Calif., has taken a $255 million refinancing loan. The mortgage has a fixed rate of less than 2.5 percent and includes interest-only payments for the full term. The new note pays down a $190 million CMBS financing package set to mature in October, Yardi Matrix shows.
Las Vegas, NVbusinesspress.vegas

How to navigate the booming Vegas housing market

If you’ve even been casually browsing real estate listings in recent months, you probably know that the market is very hot right now. Not only has the average home value in Las Vegas increased by 12.6 percent over the past year, according to Zillow, but the median existing home sale price in May was more than 22 percent higher than it was a year ago.
Seattle, WAmultihousingnews.com

Seattle-Area Apartments Command $170M

UDR has paid $170 million for Brio Apartments, a 259-unit luxury community in the Seattle suburb of Bellevue, Wash. Su Development was the seller. The deal is the metro’s largest following DWS’ $279 million purchase of another Bellevue property in January. Brio Apartments opened in October 2020, following close to...
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Jessica Rabbit

10 things to avoid in Las Vegas

In a Skyscanner article by Richard Munassi, there is a list of ten things to avoid when visiting Las Vegas. The article is quirky and reports a handful of “traps” people may fall into. See which of these ten things you most and least agree with!
Lifestylelonelyplanet.com

Top neighborhoods to explore in Las Vegas

The perennial adult playground of the USA, Las Vegas is famous for its bright lights, dice and indulgences. But there is more to this jewel in the Nevada desert than bling and slot machines. Locals have created individual neighborhoods with cultural offerings beyond the usual Vegas tropes. Take your time...
Las Vegas, NVmultihousingnews.com

Las Vegas Community Trades for $24M

A private investor has sold the 116-unit Crystal Court in Las Vegas for $23.6 million. Avison Young brokered the transaction on behalf of the seller. The buyer financed the acquisition with a loan from Nevada State Bank, public records show. The deal marks the first time the property has changed...
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasadvisor.com

Las Vegas News - June 2021

The Vegas Golden Knights' veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury won his first Vezina Trophy last night; the Vezina is awarded to the Goalie of the Year. Fleury edged out Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy and Colorado’s Philipp Grubauer to win it. The 36-year-old Fleury finished third in overall stats in the league: 26 wins, a 1.98 goals-against percentage, a .928 save percentage, and six shutouts in 36 games. He also finished out the regular season with a nine-game winning streak and moved into third place in the NHL with 492 career wins. He and fellow goalie Robin Lehner had already won the William M. Jennings Trophy for combining to allow an NHL-low 124 goals this season.
Las Vegas, NVmultihousingnews.com

Las Vegas Is Back in Business: Q&A

Las Vegas is one of the nation’s most beguiling cases. The market sustained massive damage inflicted to its local economy, heavily relying on the pandemic-battered leisure and hospitality sector. Yet, its rental market posted remarkable performance. Rents rose considerably since the onset of the pandemic, as did the occupancy rate,...
Las Vegas, NVantheminjurylaw.com

Are Las Vegas Drivers the Worst?

Proceed with caution if you are driving on Las Vegas roads. According to a study by an insurance comparison platform, Las Vegas is among the cities with the worst drivers. Below, we will discuss the best and worst driving cities. We will also provide tips to avoid being the worst driver.
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Springs Preserve in Las Vegas to reopen indoor areas ahead of July 4th

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Springs Preserve in Las Vegas will reopen its indoor attractions just in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Exhibit areas and attractions will be available Friday through Monday beginning July 2, a spokesperson said Monday. Tickets must be purchased in advance online, with admission...
Las Vegas, NVvegasnews.com

Resorts World Las Vegas Officially Opens

Resorts World Las Vegas⁠ — the Las Vegas Strip’s newest mega-resort and casino ⁠— made its highly anticipated grand opening last night. Resorts World opened its doors to the general public at 11 p.m. following an elaborate firework display to mark the historic occasion. The resort also featured live music...

Comments / 0

Community Policy