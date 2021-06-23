Las Vegas Multifamily Report – Spring 2021
Las Vegas’ economy took a shattering blow from the pandemic, but its multifamily market bucked expectations—its proximity to high-density California metros and relative affordable status appealed to residents looking to stay put or relocate. In-migration increased demand and pushed up the occupancy rate in stabilized properties by 150 basis points in the 12 months ending in February, to 95.8 percent. Rents continued to rise, up 0.5 percent on a trailing three-month basis through March, to $1,187.www.multihousingnews.com