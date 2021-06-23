Las Vegas Multifamily Report – Spring 2021

The Vegas Golden Knights' veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury won his first Vezina Trophy last night; the Vezina is awarded to the Goalie of the Year. Fleury edged out Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy and Colorado’s Philipp Grubauer to win it. The 36-year-old Fleury finished third in overall stats in the league: 26 wins, a 1.98 goals-against percentage, a .928 save percentage, and six shutouts in 36 games. He also finished out the regular season with a nine-game winning streak and moved into third place in the NHL with 492 career wins. He and fellow goalie Robin Lehner had already won the William M. Jennings Trophy for combining to allow an NHL-low 124 goals this season.