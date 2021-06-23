Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

UK denies Russians fired warning shots at Royal Navy warship

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FfrLm_0acvKK4Q00
HMS Defender (PA Media)

The Ministry of Defence has denied claims by the Russia that its forces fired warning shots at a Royal Navy destroyer after it entered the country’s territorial waters in the Black Sea.

The Russian defence ministry said a border patrol boat fired warning shots at HMS Defender and that a Su-24M warplane dropped four high explosive bombs in its path in waters off Crimea.

But in a statement posted on Twitter, the MoD insisted that no such incident occurred and that HMS Defender had been in Ukrainian territorial waters.

“No warning shots have been fired at HMS Defender,” the statement said.

“The Royal Navy ship is conducting innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law.

“We believe the Russians were undertaking a gunnery exercise in the Black Sea and provided the maritime community with prior warning of their activity.

“No shots were directed at HMS Defender and we do not recognise the claim that bombs were dropped in her path.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said that HMS Defender had been “shadowed” by Russian ships and had been “made aware” of training exercises in the area.

“This morning, HMS Defender carried out a routine transit from Odessa towards Georgia across the Black Sea,” he said.

“As is normal for this route, she entered an internationally-recognised traffic separation corridor. She exited that corridor safely at 0945 BST.

“As is routine, Russian vessels shadowed her passage and she was made aware of training exercises in her wider vicinity.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9z3u_0acvKK4Q00
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (PA Archive)

Appearing later before the Commons Defence Committee, Mr Wallace said the crew of HMS Defender did hear “training noises” to the rear of the ship, but it was “beyond visual range”.

He said the destroyer only varied course – away from Crimea – when a slower moving Russian vessel appeared in its path.

He said the Russians had previously made false claims to have “chased out” another British warship, HMS Dragon.

“These are the things that come an go with Russia. Disinformation, misinformation is something that we have seen regularly. We are not surprised by it,” he said.

“We plan for it and we take all steps to make sure we are not escalatory or provocative.

“However we will not shy away from upholding international law and our rights on the sea.”

The latest flare-up comes amid months of tensions between Moscow and the west following a build-up earlier this year of Russian forces on the border with Ukraine.

The Kremlin – which annexed Crimea in 2014 – has been riled by the movement of Nato warships in the Black Sea seen as offering support to Ukraine.

HMS Defender – a Type 45 destroyer – is part of the UK Carrier Strike Group currently heading to the Indo-Pacific region.

However, it was announced earlier this month that it would be temporarily breaking away from the group to carry out its “own set of missions” in the Black Sea.

In a statement reported by the Interfax news agency, the Russian Defence Ministry said: “The destroyer was warned in advance that weapons would be fired in case of a violation of the Russian state border. It disregarded the warning.

“As a result of joint actions of the Black Sea Fleet and the Border Service of the Russian Federal Security Service, HMS Defender left the territorial sea of the Russian Federation.”

Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Navy#Warships#Black Sea Region#Crimea#Russians#The Ministry Of Defence#Twitter#Mod#Ukrainian#British#Kremlin#Nato#Interfax#The Black Sea Fleet#The Border Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
Related
TennisPosted by
newschain

Abdominal injury ends Nick Kyrgios’ Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios’ Wimbledon was brought to a premature end after injury forced him to retire from his third-round match against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The temperamental Australian, so often criticised for his on-court behaviour in recent years, has delighted the crowd this week with his tennis as well as his antics, while his mixed doubles pairing with Venus Williams lit up SW19 on Friday.
Miami, FLPosted by
newschain

128 remain missing at Miami building collapse after names audit

The number of people missing in the Florida condominium collapse fell substantially on Friday, from 145 to 128, after duplicate names were eliminated and some residents reported missing turned up safe, officials said. Authorities also announced the recovery of four more bodies, including the seven-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter,...
Military19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Navy Would Have One Massive Problem in a War with China or Russia

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 10, 2015) – The guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) fires an SM-2 missile during a live-fire exercise. Sailors from the John C. Stennis Strike Group are participating in a sustainment training exercise (SUSTEX) to prepare for future deployments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Jiang/Released) 151112-N-DA737-424.
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia’s MiG-25 Foxbat Flew So Fast They Destroyed Their Own Engines

In the late 1960s, the USSR debuted what appeared to be the world’s deadliest fighter. The MiG-25 (NATO term “Foxbat”) could outrun any fighter in the air, and indeed any military aircraft other than the SR-71 Blackbird. Bearing a wicked name, a forbidding profile, and some great stats, the Foxbat...
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

Russian military aircraft conduct missile and bomb training strikes in the Black Sea, in parallel to NATO exercises

Russian military aircraft have carried training flights over the waters of the Black Sea, reported this Saturday the Black Sea Fleet, informs RIA Novosti. As detailed by the Russian Navy unit, the crews of the naval aviation and air defense aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet and the aviation of the Southern Military District of the country practiced “missile and bomb attacks on simulated enemy ships“.
Military19fortyfive.com

Akula: The Russian Stealth Submarine the U.S. Navy Fears Most

The Soviet Union produced hot-rod submarines that could swim faster, take more damage, and dive deeper than their American counterparts—but the U.S. Navy remained fairly confident it had the Soviet submarines outmatched because they were all extremely noisy. Should the superpowers clash, the quieter American subs had better odds of...
Military19fortyfive.com

China and Russia Have the Missiles To Sink A Navy Aircraft Carrier (But Could They?)

On May 31, 2017, the U.S. Navy accepted into service USS Gerald Ford, the first of up to four new fleet carriers. The massive 1,100-foot-long vessel will eventually embark around sixty aircraft, including twenty-four F-35 Lightning stealth fighters and another twenty to twenty-four FA-18 Super Hornets. It features a faster elevator for loading munitions, and new electromagnetic launch catapults (EMALS) and arresting hooks to increase the tempo of flight operations while reducing maintenance costs. All of these new perks come at roughly a $13 billion price tag—more than twice the cost of the preceding USS George H. W. Bush.
Hawaii StatePosted by
Newsweek

Russian Navy Warships Come Within Two Dozen Miles of Hawaii

Russian navy vessels closed in on the coast of Hawaii in a provocative move by Moscow during its largest military exercises in the region since the end of the Cold War. Although the Russian ships did not enter U.S. territorial waters, Navy Captain Mike Kafka, spokesperson for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said they had got within "approximately 20 to 30 nautical miles (23 to 34 statute miles) off the coast of Hawaii."
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

The moment Russia opened fire: Vladimir Putin patrol boat launches a cannon burst in warning to British destroyer... then THREE ships follow it for 200 miles

In a burst of orange flame from the barrel of its 30mm cannon, this appears to be the dramatic moment a Russian patrol vessel opens fire near a British warship. The footage, released by Russia's coastguard last night, seems to give a deck-eye view of the incident from one of the two patrol vessels which harassed HMS Defender in the Black Sea.
Military19fortyfive.com

Is Russia Getting Ready to Start a New Crisis in the Black Sea?

Russian has significantly increased its efforts to track and monitor the movements of NATO warships in the Black Sea. Just days after Russian warships reportedly fired warning shots that were directed at the Royal Navy frigate HMS Defender, Russian Su-30 fighters and Su-24 bombers had repeatedly made low flying “mock attacks” over the Dutch Navy’s frigate HMLS Evertsen. The Dutch Defense Ministry said the Russian actions to “repeatedly harass” its warship were “unsafe,” “aggressive” and “irresponsible.”
Baltimore, MDU.S. Department of State

Former U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Boats to Serve Again in the Ukrainian Navy

Ukrainian Navy crews recently completed training on two former U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) patrol boats in Baltimore, Maryland that will be delivered to Ukraine later this year. These are the third and fourth such vessels the USCG has provided to Ukraine under the Excess Defense Articles (EDA) program in recent years, partly in response to Russia’s unprovoked aggression against Ukraine. This initiative demonstrates the United States’ commitment to provide Ukraine with vessels that are urgently needed to replace those seized, held, or destroyed by the Russian military.
Military19fortyfive.com

Welcome to Hell: Could the U.S. Military Fight Russia and China At the Same Time?

The United States discarded its oft-misunderstood “two-war” doctrine, intended as a template for providing the means to fight two regional wars simultaneously, late last decade. Designed to deter North Korea from launching a war while the United States was involved in fighting against Iran or Iraq (or vice versa,) the idea helped give form to the Department of Defense’s procurement, logistical, and basing strategies in the post–Cold War when the United States no longer needed to face down the Soviet threat. The United States backed away from the doctrine because of changes in the international system, including the rising power of China and the proliferation of highly effective terrorist networks.
Military19fortyfive.com

The Russian Navy’s Most Shameful Moment: A Cruise-Missile Submarine Sank Twice

The Cold War saw numerous submarine accidents, especially on the Soviet side. For much of its existence, the USSR tried to maintain a world-beating military with a second-rate economy. Throughout the era, the Soviets struggled to maintain their magnificent weapons of war. In the effort to close this gap, the crews of Soviet submarines often paid with their lives.
MilitaryUSNI News

Warships HMS Defender, HNLM Evertsen Leave Black Sea

Two NATO warships have left the Black Sea after operating for 18 days of exercises in the region, according to ship spotters in Turkey. British guided-missile destroyer HMS Defender (D63) and the Dutch frigate HNLMS Evertsen (F805) transited south through the Bosphorus toward the Mediterranean, according to photos shared with USNI News.
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia and China Are Freaked Out by Directed Energy Weapons

The concept of a “directed-energy weapon” is one that was conceived by science fiction writers such as H. G. Wells and Jules Verne, but it was in the 1930s that British Air Ministry considered whether a “death ray”-type weapon could be developed. Work was undertaken by Robert Watson-Watt of the Radio Research Station, and while he and colleague Arnold Wilkins concluded such a project wasn’t feasible it did result in the development of radar.