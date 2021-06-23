Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Poor Curve Defense Hurts Roansy Contreras
Despite the team playing poor defense Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher prospect Roansy Contreras turned in another strong start four Double-A Altoona on Tuesday night. Through the first nearly seven weeks of the minor league season few prospects that the Pittsburgh Pirates have in their farm system have turned more heads than pitcher Roansy Contreras. Contreras, who was acquired in the Jameson Taillon trade, has been flat out dominant for Double-A Altoona this season.rumbunter.com