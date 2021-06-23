Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Poor Curve Defense Hurts Roansy Contreras

Power hitting first baseman Niko Kavadas may fall down in the draft, which could give the Pittsburgh Pirates an opportunity to select him. The Pittsburgh Pirates have the number one overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. We’ve covered plenty of potential first-round picks, plenty of potential second-round picks, and I recently went over some third-round picks. The draft is an exciting time to watch players draft players who could be major pieces of their team’s futures.