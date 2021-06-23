Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Coronavirus pandemic decimated NI tourism industry overnight – official

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rqzRY_0acvKEm400
George Best Belfast City Airport (PA Archive)

The coronavirus pandemic “decimated” Northern Ireland’s tourism industry, a Stormont official has said.

The sector went from a record-breaking year in 2019 with 5.3 million visitors, spending an estimated £1 billion helped by the first return of The Open to Royal Portrush since 1951 to a 77% drop in hotel rooms sold and 73% drop in air passengers going through local airports.

Geraldine Fee, director of tourism in the Department for the Economy, said 2019 had been the culmination of a “decade of investment”.

“Things were looking great until the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020 and this had an immediate, massive and unprecedented impact on the sector,” she told the Stormont Economy committee.

“The pandemic effectively decimated the industry overnight.”

The department paid out more than £513 million in financial assistance to 47,128 applicant to number of schemes to help them survive the dramatic downturn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b8XP4_0acvKEm400
Coronavirus – Tue Apr 21, 2020 (PA Archive)

However a “significantly higher proportion” of workers in tourism and hospitality were furloughed, and one in eight of 6,000 redundancies confirmed by May 2021 were in the accommodation and food services sector.

The department has launched an economic recovery action plan which includes £32 million of funding to support tourism.

A tourism recovery steering group has also been established.

John McGrillen, chief executive of Tourism NI, and Niall Gibbons, chief executive of Tourism Ireland, also gave evidence to the committee.

Mr McGrillen outlined support given to businesses for their websites to help secure future bookings and promotional campaigns to encourage visitors.

He described the holiday at home voucher scheme announced by the department earlier this year as “up and ready to run” later in the year when travel demand wanes from the traditionally busy summer months.

But he warned that unlike the high street voucher scheme, there may not be a voucher for every household in Northern Ireland and they will work to the budget that is available.

“The purpose of that scheme is to create new demand when things start to level off and try to ensure we have got people coming through the doors in autumn and early winter,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23uehk_0acvKEm400
New Game of Thrones art installation (PA Media)

“We have a £2 billion budget … it will operate on a first come, first served basis.”

He added: “We’re not exactly clear as to what is down the road, there may be bumps in the road but I’m pretty confident that we’ll be in a position to address those as and when they come on.”

Mr Gibbons told MLAs that research commissioned by Tourism Ireland shows the “fundamental desire to travel remains” but that closer to home markets are likely to be the first to recover.

He said reconnection is also a theme, with people feeling disconnected during the pandemic and wanting to visit friends as well as destinations that are familiar to them.

He also raised concerns about different coronavirus regulations in England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, “making it confusing for the consumer”.

“The more that these can be calibrated, particularly across the island of Ireland, will make it easy as we head towards the reopening,” he said.

Mr Gibbons also raised Brexit, which he said had been dominant as an issue before the pandemic.

He said there is a “mixed understanding” about the impact of Brexit, with less than half of those surveyed in Great Britain aware of the common travel area across the UK and Ireland, while just a fifth know what it is.

“New requirements for pet passports and the need for a green card for those driving their own car in the European Union could prove to be a future dampener when travel resumes,” he said.

Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Tourism Industry#Royal Portrush#Tourism Ni#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
U.K.Posted by
newschain

Smiling Queen attends Royal Windsor Horse show for third day running

The Queen has attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show for the third day in a row and appeared to be delighted to be at the event. The annual occasion, which is the largest outdoor horse show in the UK, takes place across five days and involves international competitions in three different equestrian disciplines.
TennisPosted by
newschain

Abdominal injury ends Nick Kyrgios’ Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios’ Wimbledon was brought to a premature end after injury forced him to retire from his third-round match against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The temperamental Australian, so often criticised for his on-court behaviour in recent years, has delighted the crowd this week with his tennis as well as his antics, while his mixed doubles pairing with Venus Williams lit up SW19 on Friday.
WorldBBC

Coronavirus: Emergency plan to verify vaccinated NI holidaymakers

The Department of Health in NI is to introduce an "emergency interim plan" to allow people to travel before official vaccine certification comes into place later this month. It would enable them to apply for verification of two vaccinations. It had been reported that a paper-based vaccine "passport" could be...
WorldNashua Telegraph

Pandemic tourism: Thailand launches Phuket ‘sandbox’ plan

PHUKET, Thailand (AP) — Thailand embarked on an ambitious but risky plan Thursday that it hopes will breathe new life into a tourism industry devastated by the pandemic, opening the popular resort island of Phuket to fully vaccinated foreigners from lower-risk countries. As the first flight arrived, airport fire trucks...
WorldWorld Bank Blogs

Will COVID-19 survival strategy permanently change Nepal’s tourism industry?

In November 2020, in the middle of major festivals in the region, I visited Lumbini — the birthplace of Buddha and a much admired destination in Nepal for devout Buddhists and people seeking peace and spirituality. Hotels and infrastructure had improved remarkably since I last visited three years ago. Just...
Economyihsmarkit.com

Sub-Saharan African tourism industry unlikely to recover in near term

The SSA tourism industry is likely to start its recovery in early 2022-2023. Reaching pre-COVID-19 tourism levels could take much longer, to around 2025-26. Seychelles' is expected to lead the tourism sector recovery in SSA following the fast rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine program. This recovery remains vulnerable to upsurges in COVID-19 cases, increasing the risk of the reinstatement of local and global government restrictions.
WorldThegardenisland.com

Guam launches vaccine tourism program to jump-start industry

HAGATNA, Guam — Guam has launched a vaccine tourism program to encourage citizens of neighboring countries and Americans living in East Asia to come get inoculated against COVID-19. The first group of three travelers was due to arrive Wednesday on a charter flight from Taiwan, the Pacific Daily News reported.
Travelnitravelnews.com

Day of Action at Stormont for NI Travel Industry

Representatives from key sectors of the travel industry – including travel agents, airlines, ferries and hospitality – will be joined by colleagues from across the UK on Wednesday June 23 for a National Day of Action, under the banner UNITE. Local representatives from the travel industry will gather at Stormont...
Public Healthnfcw.com

EU Digital Covid Certificate goes live across European Union

The European Union’s Digital Covid Certificate is now live across the EU as well as in non-member states Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, enabling residents to be issued with a proof of their Covid-19 vaccination status, negative Covid test result or recovery from the illness that is recognised regionwide. “Twenty-one member...
IndustryThe Independent

The travel and tourism industry needs to be able to get moving again

The travel and tourist business is the world’s biggest industry and it has taken one of the hardest hits during the Covid-19 pandemic. So we need to get people moving again. The world economy as a whole is probably back to its previous peak output. We don’t have numbers yet, but several forecasters, including Deloitte, think that the US will be there by the end of the second quarter, which means this week. China we know is well up on last year, and while Europe, the UK and Japan are still down, the US recovery should mean that world as a whole is square. But some parts are not, and the travel and tourist industry is the biggest loser. This is an economic disaster, but it is also a social one.
Las Vegas, NVcdcgamingreports.com

Las Vegas tourism industry expected to surge back from pandemic plunge

Las Vegas’ tourism industry is expected to surge back this year from its steep plunge in 2020, but the valley’s economic recovery could stall if it suffers another wave of coronavirus infections, a new report says. UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research predicts that visitor volume in Southern Nevada...
TravelSciDev.Net

EU travel pass criticised over ‘inequality of access’

EU travel pass comes into force with Covishield vaccine omitted. Pass introduced to ease travel within EU during COVID-19 pandemic. African bodies warn of financial implications for Covishield recipients. A mandatory pass for travel within the European Union during the COVID-19 pandemic has come under fire for leaving behind lower-income...
Politics19fortyfive.com

A U.S.-China War: Is a Superpower Conflict (With Millions Dead) Unavoidable?

A panel at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis asked whether—as Professor Graham Allison’s latest book contends—China and the United States are “destined” for war. Indeed, Professor Allison numbered among the panelists who discussed the new China challenge. The short answer from the gathering: maybe. Commentators have held forth on...
WorldPosted by
newschain

England Women beaten by India as Mithali Raj sets run record

India captain Mithali Raj became the leading runscorer in all women’s internationals as she guided her side to a thrilling four-wicket victory over England at Worcester. The contest had been reduced to 47 overs a side after a delayed start due to a wet outfield. England eventually laboured to 219...