Morristown, NJ

Insider NJ's Morning Intelligence Briefing: 6/23/2021

 13 days ago

Below is Insider NJ's Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: "In true Jersey fashion, we have dropped the hammer on this virus." – Governor Murphy. The statewide cumulative COVID-19 count stands at 891,644 cases and 23,702 fatalities (and 129,910 probable cases and 2,690 probable fatalities) as of Tuesday (an increase of 182 confirmed cases, 83 probable cases, and 15 lab-confirmed fatalities from the previous day). The viral transmission rate is .99. There have been 10,057,803 COVID-19 vaccinations administered (with 4,831,932 people fully vaccinated).

The Associated Press

Plane apparently crashes in Russia; 28 aboard feared dead

MOSCOW (AP) — A plane carrying 28 people apparently crashed as it came in for a landing in bad weather Tuesday in Russia's Far East, and everyone aboard was feared dead. Wreckage from the Antonov An-26 was found near the airport in the town of Palana, according to officials. The plane was on approach in fog and clouds when it missed a scheduled communication and disappeared from radar, officials from the Kamchatka region said.
ABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
CBS News

Veteran Hollywood director Richard Donner dead at 91

Veteran Hollywood director Richard Donner, who helped create the modern superhero blockbuster with 1978's "Superman," has died. He was 91. Donner got his start in television, directing episodes of classics shows including "Gilligan's Island" and "The Twilight Zone." Nikki Battiste has the details.
NBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban's march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan's Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...
NBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...

