Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 6/23/2021
Below is Insider NJ's Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: "In true Jersey fashion, we have dropped the hammer on this virus." – Governor Murphy. The statewide cumulative COVID-19 count stands at 891,644 cases and 23,702 fatalities (and 129,910 probable cases and 2,690 probable fatalities) as of Tuesday (an increase of 182 confirmed cases, 83 probable cases, and 15 lab-confirmed fatalities from the previous day). The viral transmission rate is .99. There have been 10,057,803 COVID-19 vaccinations administered (with 4,831,932 people fully vaccinated).