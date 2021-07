Manny Pacquiao did not mince his words when he got to know what his former colleague Floyd Mayweather had to say about him. Mayweather bagged millions of dollars in his recent exhibition bout against YouTuber Logan Paul. He believes that his decision to retire from the sport at 50-0 after defeating Conor McGregor in 2017 was a wise decision considering the amount of money he has already made during his active years.