Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

Airstrike in Ethiopia’s Tigray region kills dozens, say witnesses

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nzJyy_0acvJrnG00
Ethiopia-Tigray Crisis (AP)

Dozens of people were reportedly killed in an airstrike on a busy market in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region on Tuesday.

Two doctors and a nurse in Tigray’s regional capital, Mekele, said they were unable to confirm how many people had been killed, but one doctor said health workers at the scene in Togoga had reported “more than 80 civilian deaths”.

The alleged airstrike comes amid some of the fiercest fighting in the Tigray region since the conflict began in November, as Ethiopian forces supported by those from neighbouring Eritrea, pursue Tigray’s former leaders.

It was horrific. We don't know if the jets were coming from Ethiopia or Eritrea. They are still looking for bodies by hand. More than 50 people were killed, maybe more

Wounded patients being treated at Mekele’s Ayder hospital told health workers that a plane dropped a bomb on Togoga’s marketplace. The six patients included a two-year-old child with “abdominal trauma” and a six-year-old, the nurse said.

An ambulance carrying a wounded baby to Mekele, almost 37 miles (60km) away by road, was blocked for two hours and the baby died on the way, the nurse added.

Hailu Kebede, foreign affairs head for the Salsay Woyane Tigray opposition party and who comes from Togoga, said that one fleeing witness to the attack had counted more than 30 bodies and other witnesses were reporting more than 50 people killed.

Many more were said to be wounded in the remote village that is linked to Mekele in part by challenging stretches of dirt roads.

A member of an international aid group reported that he had spoken with a colleague and others at the scene and said: “It was horrific.

“We don’t know if the jets were coming from Ethiopia or Eritrea. They are still looking for bodies by hand. More than 50 people were killed, maybe more.”

The situation (in Tigray) is appalling ... today a military airstrike has been producing a lot of casualties against the civilians

A convoy of ambulances attempting to reach Togoga on Tuesday afternoon was turned back by soldiers near Tukul, the health workers said.

Several more ambulances were turned back later in the day and on Wednesday morning, but one group of medical workers reached the site on Tuesday evening using a different route.

Those medical workers were treating 40 wounded people but told colleagues in Mekele that the number of wounded was likely to be higher as some people had fled after the attack.

Five of the wounded patients were said to need emergency operations but the health workers were unable to evacuate them.

“We have been asking, but until now we didn’t get permission to go, so we don’t know how many people are dead,” one of the doctors in Mekele said.

Another doctor said the Red Cross ambulance he was traveling in on Tuesday while trying to reach the scene was shot at twice by Ethiopian soldiers, who held his team for 45 minutes before ordering them back to Mekele.

“We are not allowed to go,” he said. “They told us whoever goes, they are helping the troops of the TPLF (Tigray People’s Liberation Front).”

The TPLF governed Tigray until it was ousted by a federal government offensive in November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u0oLp_0acvJrnG00
People queue in the capital Addis Ababa to cast their vote in the recent general election (AP)

The subsequent fighting has killed thousands and forced more than two million people from their homes.

While the United Nations has said all sides have been accused of abuses, Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers have been repeatedly accused by witnesses of looting and destroying health centres across the Tigray region and denying civilians access to care.

“The situation there is appalling,” European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in Berlin on Wednesday, adding that “today a military airstrike has been producing a lot of casualties against the civilians”.

Humanitarian agencies warned this month that 350,00 people in Tigray were facing famine.

The government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says it has nearly defeated the rebels. But forces loyal to the TPLF recently announced an offensive in parts of Tigray and have claimed a string of victories.

The reports came as Ethiopia held federal and regional elections on Monday. The vote was peaceful in most parts of the country, although there was no voting in Tigray.

The vote was delayed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, heightening tensions between the federal government and the TPLF, which went ahead with its own regional election in September.

Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josep Borrell
Person
Abiy Ahmed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualties#Famine#Tigray Region#Ethiopian#Ayder#Red Cross#Tplf#The United Nations#Eritrean#European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
Place
Africa
Place
Berlin, DE
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Man shot dead by police suspected of murdering neighbour, coroner hears

A man shot dead by police is suspected of murdering a neighbour who went to the aid of a child thought to be in danger, a coroner’s court has heard. Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard James Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.
Miami, FLPosted by
newschain

128 remain missing at Miami building collapse after names audit

The number of people missing in the Florida condominium collapse fell substantially on Friday, from 145 to 128, after duplicate names were eliminated and some residents reported missing turned up safe, officials said. Authorities also announced the recovery of four more bodies, including the seven-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter,...
AdvocacyBirmingham Star

Three Aid Workers Murdered in Ethiopia's Tigray

Medecins Sans Frontières said Friday that three aid workers for the organization were found dead near their vehicle in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region. "No words can truly convey all our sadness, shock and outrage against this horrific attack," the medical charity said in a statement. "Nor can words soothe the loss and suffering of their families and loved ones, to whom we relay our deepest sympathy and condolences."
WorldPublic Radio International PRI

Famine looms in Ethiopia

Starvation is stalking the war-torn Tigray province of northern Ethiopia. Humanitarian aid workers trying to help those crossing the border say the refugees arriving in eastern Sudan are famished and traumatized. The International Rescue Committee’s Madiha Raza recently returned from the region. Raza talks with The World’s Marco Werman about what she saw.
PoliticsPosted by
WGAU

Ethiopia hints at Tigray military move; cease-fire in doubt

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Ethiopia's government on Wednesday said its military could re-enter the capital of its embattled Tigray region within weeks, calling into question the unilateral cease-fire it declared in Tigray just days ago. Ethiopia also asserted that soldiers from neighboring Eritrea, who had been collaborating with Ethiopian...
AfricaNorwalk Hour

Bridge key to delivering aid to Ethiopia's Tigray destroyed

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A bridge that’s crucial to delivering desperately needed food to much of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region has been destroyed, aid groups said Thursday as Tigray fighters were said to be approaching other combatants occupying large areas nearby. The destruction of the bridge over the Tekeze River...
Africawsau.com

Ethiopia denies blocking aid to Tigray as WFP resumes operations

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – The Ethiopian government on Friday denied blocking humanitarian aid to its northern Tigray region and said it was doing all it could to rebuild infrastructure amid accusations it is using hunger as a weapon. The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the former rulers of the region...
PoliticsPublic Radio International PRI

A 'sick joke': Tigrayan forces reject ceasefire in Ethiopia’s embattled region

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. The government of Ethiopia has said it could re-enter the Tigray region, just days after pulling out its troops and declaring a unilateral ceasefire. The Tigray People’s Liberation Front’s, which has made territorial gains in the embattled region, has rejected the ceasefire, calling it a “sick joke,” and has vowed to chase down Ethiopian and Eritrean troops that joined forces in the nearly eight-month war. The Tigray forces' spokesman, Getachew Reda, said that there will be no negotiations until communications, transportation and other services destroyed by the war are restored.
Politicsinvesting.com

Ethiopia urges Tigray rebels to join ceasefire, hostilities persist

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia's government urged Tigrayan rebels to join a unilateral ceasefire in their conflict on Thursday as aid agencies struggled to reach hundreds of thousands of people facing famine. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the former rulers of Ethiopia's Tigray region, said on Monday it was...
Food & DrinksLaredo Morning Times

UN: Over 400,000 people in Ethiopia's Tigray face famine now

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations said Friday that more than 400,000 people in Ethiopia’s crisis-wracked Tigray region are now facing the worst global famine in decades and 1.8 million are on the brink, and warned that despite the government’s unilateral cease-fire there is serious potential for fighting in western Tigray.
Food & Drinksdallassun.com

Ethiopia Denies Trying to 'Suffocate' Tigray

NAIROBI, KENYA - Ethiopia's government rejected accusations Friday that it's trying to "suffocate" the people of Tigray by denying them urgently needed food and other aid, as transport and communications links remained severed to the region that faces one of the world's worst famines in a decade. Foreign Minister Demeke...
POTUSBBC

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Rebel resurgence raises questions for Abiy Ahmed

The rebel capture of Tigray's capital city Mekelle is a significant milestone in the eight-month conflict in northern Ethiopia, which has killed thousands of people and left millions in desperate need of food and other assistance. Will it be a turning point in the war?. The Ethiopian government pulled out...
PoliticsPosted by
WSB Radio

Eritrean forces withdraw from key towns in Ethiopia's Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Soldiers from Eritrea withdrew from three key towns in Ethiopia's Tigray region on Tuesday, a day after Tigray fighters took control of the regional capital from retreating Ethiopian forces and Ethiopia's government declared a unilateral cease-fire. Tigray forces vowed to chase "enemies" out of the region, signaling no immediate end to the fighting.