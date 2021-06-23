Wednesday Weather

Effective: 2021-07-03 19:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-03 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CHERRY COUNTY At 648 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Merriman, or 20 miles south of Martin, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Merriman, Highway 61 Crossing The Niobrara River, Irwin, Intersection of Highway 20 and Irwin Road and Bayonne. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 117 and 147. Highway 61 between mile markers 213 and 230. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH