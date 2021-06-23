Wednesday Weather

Effective: 2021-07-03 15:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-03 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on Boca Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle now. Don`t be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Strong wind gusts and lightning pose an immediate danger to boaters. Gusty winds will cause a rapid increase in wave heights which may capsize small boats. This storm will affect travelers on Interstate 80 east of Truckee. Drivers should expect strong gusty cross winds with rapid visibility reductions. Heavy rainfall will result in ponding of water. Slow down when encountering heavy rain and turn on your headlights. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties STRONG STORM ALONG INTERSTATE 80 NEAR BOCA RESERVOIR At 320 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Boca Reservoir. This storm was nearly stationary. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Heavy rain will also accompany this storm. Locations impacted include Boca Reservoir, Prosser Creek Reservoir, Glenshire-Devonshire Cdp, Hirschdale, Boca Campground.