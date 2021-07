Emerging technologies meet both advocates and resistance as users weigh the potential benefits with the potential risks. To successfully implement new technologies, we must start small, in a few simplified forms, fitting a small number of use cases to establish proof of concept before scaling usage. Artificial intelligence is no exception, but with the added challenge of intruding into the cognitive sphere, which has always been the prerogative of humans. Only a small circle of specialists understand how this technology works — therefore, more education to the broader public is needed as AI becomes more and more integrated into society.