Charlotte, NC

On the Road with James: Metro Food Truck Tour

By James Scott
wccbcharlotte.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHope you’re hungry! This week, we’re going on another food tour… but this time, we’re visiting some of the best mobile dining options in the spirit of On the Road. First up is the Halal Food Truck in Uptown Charlotte. If you’ve ever had a late night out, you’ve probably been tempted by this stand that brings the Latin and Pakistani worlds together. Next to the plate is Maui Açai in Fort Mill, SC. With fruitful custom options, eating healthy has never been so rewarding. Last, but certainly not least, is Cibi Cibi in Rock Hill. Located next to Slow Play Brewing, the truck is infamous for its spicy chicken sandwich – which put me down for the count. Come along and put your taste buds to the test!

