Student Success This Fall Will Depend on Faculty-Staff Cooperation

By Lee Skallerup Bessette, Joseph P. Fisher
The Chronicle of Higher Education
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is excerpted from a new Chronicle special report, “The Future of Teaching: How the Classroom Is Being Transformed,” available in the Chronicle Store. One endless year ago, administrators could plausibly think they understood “the college experience,” because it was steeped in rituals, rhythms, and requirements that stretched back decades. The pandemic severed those connections along with any sense of normalcy — maybe forever. This fall, the academic and cultural experiences that colleges and universities aspire to offer will most certainly be new, but they will not be “normal,” and we should avoid fanciful phrasings that seek to elide that reality.

www.chronicle.com
Ellisville, MSimpact601.com

Jones College faculty and staff accomplishments honored

Seventeen Jones College faculty and staff members were recently honored for their accomplishments in the workplace over the previous year. The Employee Appreciation Awards began in 2004 with funds contributed by retired JCJC President, Dr. Ronald Whitehead, and the college’s Foundation, Inc. Finalists were selected and interviewed by the Faculty and Staff Recognition Program’s Selection Committee. Prior to the employee recognition program, a picnic lunch and games were provided by the college and the JCJC Foundation Inc.
Platteville, WIuwplatt.edu

Doyle-Morin recognized for teaching and student engagement with Faculty Appreciation Award

Dr. Becky Doyle-Morin, professor of biology at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, is being honored with the 2021 Nimocks Family Faculty Appreciation Award. Created by former provost and vice chancellor of Academic Affairs Dr. Mittie Nimocks Den Herder, the award honors and recognizes outstanding faculty at UW-Platteville who teach effectively, teach the value of diversity, teach the ability to argue sensitive issues with competence and civility, create opportunities for students to engage in high-impact practices, and teach the importance of a liberal arts education.
Collegesuoflnews.com

Support for students, faculty, staff top budget priorities for 2022

Significant financial support for students and preservation of benefits for faculty and staff are among the top priorities in the university’s proposed budget for 2021-22, which will be presented to the Board of Trustees for approval Thursday, June 24. Executive Vice President for Finance Dan Durbin unveiled the proposed budget...
Clemson, SCclemson.edu

Two faculty members recognized for extraordinary mentoring of graduate students

Two faculty members were recently recognized with the first Clemson University Distinguished Doctoral Mentoring Awards for their commitment to doctoral student success. Lori Dickes, an associate professor of political science and the director of the Master of Public Administration (MPA) program, and Hai Yao, the Ernest R. Norville Endowed Chair in Biomedical Engineering and a professor in the bioengineering department, were honored at the May 2021 doctoral hooding ceremony.
Philadelphia, PAusciences.edu

PCP Students Engage Classmates, Faculty in Diversity Discussions

In an effort to encourage their classmates to speak more openly about diversity, equity and inclusion opportunities at USciences,. Jordan Davidson PhB’22 and Luzdary (Lucy) Illesca PhB’22, students in the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Business Program at Philadelphia College of Pharmacy, organized a series of events. The idea was sparked on...
CollegesMiddlebury Campus

College announces July 1 staff and faculty raises, new hiring incentives

Faculty and staff will receive a 2% raise on July 1, and the college will address wage compression, according to a June 18 email from Provost Jeff Cason and Treasurer David Provost. A second email sent 10 minutes later from Provost and Cason — received only by facilities and dining staff members — contained details of department-specific bonus incentive programs which aim to alleviate the “significant staffing shortage brought on by the low unemployment rate and the pandemic.”
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Social Credits and Student Success

Student success and progress to graduation remains a somewhat intransigent challenge. Colleges and universities have spent the past several decades developing interventions at every stage of the student academic life cycle, from first- and second-year coordinators to teams of professionals housed in Centers of Success and programming initiatives in residence halls to engage students in living-learning communities. Yet nationally, the six-year college graduation rate has been stuck at around 60 percent for years, and Black, Latino and low-income students’ graduation rates have remained even lower.
Boston, MABC Heights

Cooper-Gibson Named VP for Student Affairs

Boston College’s new vice president for Student Affairs will be Shawna Cooper-Gibson, the vice president of student services at Seton Hall University, effective August 9, the University announced Monday. This comes after Joy Moore, who previously held the position, stepped down in October to care for her husband in his...
CollegesDaily Northwestern

NU to require vaccinations for faculty and staff ahead of fall return

As Northwestern plans to return to full in-person activities this fall, faculty and staff will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the 2021-22 academic year, the University announced Thursday. The announcement follows a previous May requirement mandating student vaccinations ahead of the fall, with some exceptions. For faculty...
Surry County, NCMount Airy News

SCC program celebrates student success

Surry Community College’s Collision Repair & Refinishing Technology program recently wrapped up the spring semester with a “Review, Reflect and Recognized” day to celebrate student success. The day started with breakfast and a picture slideshow reviewing the learning objectives for the semester. Collectively, the students earned 29 I-CAR certifications for...
San Antonio, TXuiw.edu

Faculty/Staff Concerns

As a faculty or staff member at the University of the Incarnate Word, you are in a unique position. Students may look to you as a role model and as a resource for help with their problems. You play a significant role in students’ motivation and success. Due to this unique position, you will often be the first one to recognize signs of suicidality or distress in a student. This guide is designed to give you confidence to intervene with distressed students; it includes information about referring to Behavioral Health Services, identifying some signs of student distress, and assisting and referring students for counseling or other help.
Boston, MADaily Free Press

BU Out List gives LGBTQ+ faculty and staff visibility, connection

Boston University’s Queer Activist Collective, or Q and the BU LGBTQIA+ Faculty & Staff Community Network worked together to release The BU Out List — a resource for students to find faculty and staff who identify as LGTBQ+ at Boston University, as well a source of connection for students and staff.
Philadelphia, PAupenn.edu

A message to faculty, staff, and postdoctoral trainees on returning to campus

Amy Gutmann, President; Wendell Pritchett, Provost; Beth Winkelstein, Deputy Provost; and Craig Carnaroli, Senior Executive Vice President. We are very pleased to announce that Penn will be fully reopening campus for the fall semester, while continuing to be guided by best practices in public health. After 15 months of masking and physical distancing, rearranging your lives to perform work under challenging circumstances, and vaccinating against COVID-19, Penn now has the lowest rate of COVID-19 in over a year. Penn’s low positivity rate is but one component of the broader slowdown of COVID-19 cases in our region and, as of June 11, the City of Philadelphia removed capacity restrictions on our facilities and related occupancy. The safety and wellness of our Penn community are of utmost importance, and this message is intended as a resource guide to help you return to campus with confidence over the next few weeks and months.
Collegesevanstonnow.com

NU to require COVID shots for faculty and staff

Northwestern University faculty and staff members will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Aug. 1, with “limited exceptions.”. NU has already announced that students will need to receive COVID shots in order to register for classes this fall. Nearly all of those classes will be held in person, with just a small number of graduate level courses remaining either hybrid or remote.
Fayetteville, ARUniversity of Arkansas

Industrial Engineering Students and Faculty Recognized at National Conference

Industrial engineering students and faculty received a variety of honors at a national conference of the Institute for Industrial and Systems Engineers, held virtually May 22-25. Assistant professor Xiao Liu was elected as the president-elect (2021-2022) of the Data Analytics and Information Systems division. The division is the largest division...