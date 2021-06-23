Cancel
Valier, MT

Friends, family and alums ready to invade Valier for 2021 All School Reunion

By LEANNE KAVANAGH The Valierian
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Valier All School Reunion will kick-off on June 25-26. Registration will be held beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 25. Tables will be set up under two awnings across from Miller Park in the open lots across the street. When attendees sign in at their “decade table” they will be asked to provide updated contact information. Classmates manning the “decade tables” will also have the registration lanyards with attendees’ names and class years, as well as valuable information regarding where their class is meeting and what events are planned.

Valier, MT
