NBA draft: Thunder miss out entirely on top-five selections
It was the evening of March 31 when Oklahoma City topped Toronto 113-103, pushing its season record to 20-27. However, the writing was already on the wall. It was the Thunder’s first win after three straight losses, veteran center Al Horford had already been shut down for the season in the name of developing younger talent and point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had already played his final game of the season, the result of a quite slow-healing foot injury.www.woodwardnews.net