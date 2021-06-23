NBA draft: Thunder miss out entirely on top-five selections

OKLAHOMA CITY — It was a disappointing night for Oklahoma City Thunder fans after learning the team will have the No. 6 pick in the upcoming NBA draft. After going 22-50, losing 23 of 24 games before winning the season finale against the Los Angeles Clippers and then winning a pre-draft tiebreaker over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Thunder entered Tuesday evening's NBA draft lottery in the No. 4 position with a shot at the No. 1 overall pick. Not only did the top pick not come to fruition, but Oklahoma City will pick outside the top five.