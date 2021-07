Kickapoogian Press of La Farge published a re-print of the 1948 book, “The Story of Wisconsin Women,” a few years ago, and now it is on sale for $15 at the Vernon County Museum as part of our women’s suffrage commemoration. The book was originally written by Ruth De Young Kohler for the Wisconsin centennial. The story begins in the early 1800s and ends in the post-World War II period, and covers women’s suffrage efforts here in Wisconsin.