As the 4th of July approaches my mind is drawn to our country and how to best help it. Like many of you, I am an American by birth and a Christian by grace. How does a Christian, a citizen of a heavenly, eternal kingdom bless the temporal kingdom or nation where he has earthly citizenship? I think of a man in my church named Rod. He is a citizen of Peru by birth and a citizen of the U.S. by choice. At 28 years of age he joined our country as a naturalized citizen. He took the vow which demanded that he defend our constitution and laws against all enemies, foreign and domestic, agreeing to take up arms if required. He made a serious commitment to bless his adopted nation, even serving in the American military.