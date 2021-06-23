Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Soccer-BeIN agrees three-year TV rights deal with UEFA in seven Asian countries

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

June 23 (Reuters) - Qatar’s BeIN Media Group on Wednesday announced a new media rights deal with Europe’s soccer governing body UEFA to broadcast its major competitions in seven Asian countries until 2024.

BeIN will continue to broadcast Champions League and Europa League games in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore while also expanding its rights to Thailand, Cambodia and Laos for the seasons 2021-22 to 2023-24.

The deal also includes rights to the UEFA Europa Conference League, UEFA’s new third-tier competition, as well as the UEFA Youth League which features the Under-19 teams.

Earlier this month, BeIN retained exclusive television rights to broadcast the Champions League, Europa League and other UEFA competitions across the Middle East and North Africa for a further three years. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#Uefa Europa League#Asian#Bein Media Group#The Uefa Youth League#The Champions League#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Champions League
Country
Qatar
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFABirmingham Star

UEFA Turns Down Gay-Rights Request For Hungary Soccer Match

UEFA has rejected a request by local politicians for Munich's soccer stadium to be lit up in rainbow colors for the upcoming Euro 2020 match between Germany and Hungary. Munich's city council sought to illuminate the Allianz Arena in the colors during the June 23 match as a signal to promote diversity following the adoption of a new law in Hungary that bans discussions and the dissemination of information in schools deemed by authorities to promote homosexuality and gender change.
Soccersportspromedia.com

AFC agrees TrueVision media rights deal in Thailand

BBTV previously held rights to AFC competitions in Thailand. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has agreed a broadcast partnership with Thai pay-TV network True covering its continental club soccer competitions for the remainder of 2021. Under the terms of the agreement, brokered by Football Marketing Asia (FMA), True has secured...
UEFAPosted by
HOLAUSA

12 of the hottest UEFA European soccer players

Soccer can be fun to watch for a variety of reasons, like the player‘s talent, confidence, and skills. But if you’re not into the sport you can find some hotties on the court to admire. The Union of European Football Associations is the administrative body for soccer in...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Benitez agrees three-year Everton contract as announcement imminent

Everton are set to announce Rafa Benitez as their new manager. Multiple outlets in the UK have reported that Benitez has agreed a three-year deal with the Toffees. The news comes despite backlash from a section of Everton's supporters over the appointment. Benitez managed Liverpool from 2004 to 2010 and...
Soccerwtaq.com

Exclusive: Mediaset wins TV rights for next three seasons of Italian Cup

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s top commercial broadcaster Mediaset has won exclusive TV rights for the next three seasons of the Italian Cup competition with a 144.6 million euro ($172 million) offer, three sources close to the deal told Reuters. State broadcaster RAI had spent 105.6 million euros to air the...
MLSESPN

U.S. teen Caden Clark signs for RB Leipzig on three-year deal

RB Leipzig have completed the signing of American teenager Caden Clark from New York Red Bulls, the German club announced on Thursday. Clark, 18, will remain on loan at the Red Bulls until the end of the Major League Soccer season before making the move to Germany, where he's signed a contract until 2024.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Everton agree shock deal for former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez to replace Carlo Ancelotti as manager, with owner Farhad Moshiri ignoring an angry backlash from fans to appoint the Spaniard on a three-year contract

Rafa Benitez is the new manager of Everton after agreeing a three-year deal. It is a historic appointment by Farhad Moshiri, Everton’s major shareholder, as Benitez becomes the first man to have managed both Liverpool and Everton since William Edward Barclay in the 1890s. The Spaniard, 61, has had numerous...
Premier Leaguewhathifi.com

Switzerland vs Spain live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 quarter-finals for free

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved Kylian Mbappé's penalty to see the Swiss though to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 and a meeting with Luis Enrique's Spain in St Petersburg. Can Switzerland prove the doubters wrong a second time The game is free to watch in HD on ITV and the ITV Hub online. Make sure you know how to watch a Switzerland vs Spain live stream on Friday, 2nd July, wherever you are in the world.
Premier Leaguewincountry.com

Soccer-Fulham name Silva as new head coach on three-year deal

(Reuters) – Fulham have appointed former Everton manager Marco Silva as their new head coach on a three-year contract to replace Scott Parker, the English Championship (second-tier) club said. Silva, 43, guided Everton to an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League in his first season in 2018 but was sacked...
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Juan Mata agrees new one-year deal at Man Utd

London (AFP) – Juan Mata has signed a new one-year deal with Manchester United to keep him at Old Trafford until June 2022, the Premier League club announced on Friday. The 33-year-old Spain international joined from Chelsea in 2014 and has made 273 appearances for United, scoring 51 goals. “Dubbed...
UEFAFOX Sports

Spanish court annuls sanctions for Super League clubs

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish judge again acted to protect the clubs involved in the plan to create a European Super League when he issued a preliminary ruling on Thursday to annul the sanctions imposed on them by UEFA. The ruling by the mercantile court in Madrid, made on request...
Soccervavel.com

Goals and highlights: Spain 1(3)-(1)1 Switzerland in Euro 2020

Unai Simón; Azpilicueta, Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Koke, Pedri; Sarabia, F. Torres, Morata. Prior to this duel, Enrique stated that Petkovic is a high level coach, he knows that there will be problems generated by the Swiss; as they are difficult to beat and go for everything. 11:29...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Lucien Favre agrees three-year contract with Crystal Palace

Lucien Favre has agreed a three-year deal with Crystal Palace. The 63-year-old's appointment is dependent on securing a work permit, though Palace hope that the process will not prove overly complicated and that they can announce the appointment in the next week, reports the London Evening Standard. The Eagles have...
TennisAdvanced Television

Foxtel, beIN Sports extend rights deal

The Foxtel Group and beIN Sports have announced an extension to their partnership with a new multi-year agreement providing coverage of the best in European football, Northern Hemisphere rugby and international tennis to watch on Foxtel and stream on Kayo. beIN Sports will continue to deliver premium football, tennis and...
SoccerESPN

Spain should beat Switzerland in Euro 2020... but not if their quarterfinal goes to penalties

Perhaps you consider the idea ridiculous. Spain, admittedly, have just scored 10 times split evenly across their past two matches -- no team has ever done that in the history of the European Championship. La Roja have only twice scored more goals at any tournament than the 11 they've smashed home so far in four games at Euro 2020: their victorious Euro 2008 and Euro 2012 campaigns. Moreover, Luis Enrique's side are firm tournament favourites -- never mind hotly tipped to dispatch Switzerland when then meet in St. Petersburg on Friday.
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Chelsea’s Gilmour joins Norwich on loan after starring at Euro 2020

London (AFP) – Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, who impressed for Scotland at Euro 2020, has joined Norwich on a season-long loan deal, the Premier League club announced on Friday. The 20-year-old shone in a goalless draw against England at Wembley last month before having to self-isolate after returning a positive...