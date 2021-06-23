Cancel
Medical & Biotech

GlaxoSmithKline to Spin Off Consumer Division, Cut Dividend

By Dan Weil
Street.Com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlaxoSmithKline rose after the drug titan said it would spin off its consumer division and likely slash its dividend 31%. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) - Get Report shares rose after the drug titan said it would spin off its consumer division and likely slash its dividend 31%. The company unveiled the moves...

www.thestreet.com
