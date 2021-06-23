Cancel
Champaign, IL

Use of tobacco pipes by Native groups tells story of regional diversity

By Diana Yates
illinois.edu
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Nineteenth- and 20th-century archaeologists often made sweeping claims about Native cultures, suggesting that everyone who lived in a particular region at a given time shared the same attitudes and practices. A new study of pipes recovered from Hopewell sites in Illinois and Ohio challenges this assumption, revealing that the manufacture, import, export and use of pipestone pipes for smoking varied significantly between the groups, even though they engaged in trade with one another.

news.illinois.edu
