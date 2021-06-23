An Interview with Joseph Kolodrubetz, Junior Fellow
Today’s interview is with Joseph Kolodrubetz, a Junior Fellow working with the Digital Resources Division on the Foreign Legal Gazettes. Describe your background. I grew up in the DMV area, and then spent college getting used to other sights and sounds while living in sunny South Florida and Latin America. My parents became natural scientists in their formative years, but my passion blossomed in social sciences, which helped me study diverse cultural data, from the power of community values in tiny Andean mountain towns to the social gravity of much bigger cities.blogs.loc.gov