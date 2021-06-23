An Interview with Joseph Kolodrubetz, Junior Fellow

There are a great many ways of expressing love of one’s country and some interesting examples of expressions of love of the United States, and the peoples that became part of the United States, can be found in American Folklife Center Collections. In addition to some familiar songs, this blog will introduce several songs that are not well known. I am describing these as expressions of love of country because whether these are patriotic songs in the conventional sense, songs about the love of the land, or songs about American ideals, the ethnographic recordings in the American Folklife Center Collections often are heartfelt songs with meaning for the singer. Some may be in the vernacular of the individual’s own culture, and so each singer brings a special meaning to their performance.