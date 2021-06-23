Eric Stacey

Our most difficult task as a friend is to offer understanding when we don’t understand. He was born on November 17, 1972, in Shawnee, Oklahoma. He graduated in 1991 from Maud High School in Maud, Oklahoma where he took his grandmother to Prom because she was never able to attend during her schooling. His act of kindness became such a sensation Johnny Carson heard about them and invited Eric and Edna to come on his show. Unfortunately, she was too afraid to get on a plane and Eric would not go without her. Eric was raised by his mother in a single-family household. His brother, David, wants everyone to know all his siblings looked up to Eric as a father figure, this is how much he meant to them growing up.