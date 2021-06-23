VHP’s New Research Guide: Exploring the Collections

The following is a guest post by Mal Haselberger, who just completed a 2020-21 academic year internship in Literary Initiatives. After graduating with my master’s degree in literature in May 2020, I was convinced that my time working with novels, poetry, drama, and literary analysis was complete. I had recently accepted to begin my PhD studies in art history and was in the process of figuring out how to merge my appreciation for both fields into one. As a 2020 Library of Congress Junior Fellow and part of the first virtual cohort, I was assigned to work with the Literary Initiatives division at the Library of Congress, and three months of working on literary programming was hardly enough! I was fortunate to continue to work with the division as a virtual intern for an additional eight months during the end of 2020 and into 2021, and since then, my appreciation for the myriad ways that literature inspires and connects people has only grown. As an introduction to the impact of arts administration in all its intricacies, my internship provided me a space to think about the broader impact of cultural production in all its forms—written, spoken, and visual.